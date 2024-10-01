Quadient: Availability Of The 2024 Half-Year Financial Report

Paris, 1 October 2024,

Quadient (Euronext Paris: QDT) announces that it has filed its 2024 half-year financial report on 30 September 2024.

It can be viewed and downloaded at the following address: 2024 half-year financial report , in the“Regulated information / Latest reports” section of Quadient' Investor Relations website ( ), as well as on the AMF's website ( ).

For more information, please contact: