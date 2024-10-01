Quadient: Availability Of The 2024 Half-Year Financial Report
Date
10/1/2024 9:46:25 AM
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Quadient: Availability of
the 2024 half-year financial report
Paris, 1 October 2024,
Quadient (Euronext Paris: QDT) announces that it has filed its 2024 half-year financial report on 30 September 2024.
It can be viewed and downloaded at the following address: 2024 half-year financial report , in the“Regulated information / Latest reports” section of Quadient' Investor Relations website ( ), as well as on the AMF's website ( ).
For more information, please contact:
| Catherine Hubert-Dorel, Quadient
+33 (0)1 45 36 30 56
...
...
| Caroline Baude, Quadient
+33 (0)1 45 36 31 82
...
Or visit our website:
Attachment
