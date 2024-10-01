CHENS Enterprises Corporation Unveils The “EVOLUTION” Of Its Brand

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) MISSISSAUGA, Ontario, Oct. 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Chens Enterprises Corporation is proud to announce a significant evolution of its brand to better align with the company's expansion and growth.



Since its inception over a decade and a half ago, Chens has transformed from a company dedicated to bringing mainstream food, beverage and household products into ethnic supermarkets across Canada into one of the country's fastest-growing truly multicultural national distributors.

In addition to representing major ethnic and international brands, Chens has developed a robust lineup of in-house brands, catering to both mainstream and multicultural grocery chains and retailers. These brands include“Applewood Signature”, named after the community of Applewood Height in which Chens began its entrepreneurial journey and“Trensité” Milk Powder. Applewood Signature is an in-house brand of premium signature quality food, beverage and household products, which are synonymous with the distinct qualities of Applewood itself. Trensité is Chens' in-house milk powder brand filled with rich nutrients and a creamy taste used for drinking, baking, cooking, smoothies, producing ice cream, among many other uses.

Jie Chen , President and CEO of Chens states,“Since our humble beginnings, my brothers and I have taken immense pride in our Chinese heritage, which has been reflected in our original branding. We started by introducing mainstream national brands to ethnic stores and retail chains across Canada, and that branding served us well. However, we have now evolved into a truly global company that searches the world for the best products across both mainstream and multicultural markets, while also developing our own in-house brands. It was essential for us to reflect this evolution in our brand direction.”

The original Chens logo featured traditional Chinese elements, including gold and red colours and the Chinese character representing their family name. Collaborating with a leading branding agency, Chens has refined its visual identity to match its current and future goals. The updated logo preserves key traditional elements while incorporating a more modern colour palette and font selection. The new tagline ,“The Best the World Has to Offer,” encapsulates Chens' commitment to sourcing top-tier products globally for Canadian retailers, whether mainstream or multicultural.

About Chens Enterprises Corporation

Chens Enterprises Corporation is a Canadian-based food, beverage and household goods wholesale distributor that sources the best international products from around the globe for national Canadian and Multicultural retailers.

Chens represents a multitude of local and international brands and its own in-house brands –“Applewood Signature” and“Trensité”. Applewood Signature is a premium signature line of food, beverage and household products that have qualities that are synonymous with the unique properties of Applewood itself. Trensité, interpreted as“triple density” is a premium milk powder brand that is rich in nutrients and which meets the highest production safety standards combined with advanced low temperature technology.

Chens excels in professional service, fast turnaround times and a wide selection of products, while exceeding industry standards in all facets.