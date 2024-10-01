Starmed America Celebrates One Year Of Advancing Radiofrequency Ablation (RFA) In U.S. Healthcare

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) LOS ANGELES, Oct. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- STARmed America, a subsidiary of the South Korean thermal ablation leader STARmed Co. Ltd., marks its first anniversary in the United States. Over the past year, STARmed America has rapidly expanded its presence, supporting over 120 medical facilities in 36 states and training more than 300 physicians to use its advanced Radiofrequency Ablation (RFA) technology. This milestone comes at a pivotal moment as the upcoming CPT code for thyroid RFA , set to take effect on January 1st, 2025. With the insurance reimbursement of thyroid RFA becoming available next year, this innovative treatment will be more accessible to patients nationwide.

With over 300 physicians trained, STARmed America prepares for the CPT code release for thyroid RFA in 2025.

STARmed Thyroid Radiofrequency Ablation (RFA) procedure

As the first company in the world to develop RFA equipment specialized in treating thyroid disease, STARmed leads the field with the longest history and the most clinically proven devices. More than 80% of clinical articles on thyroid RFA have utilized STARmed equipment , demonstrating the safety and reliability of its technology.

STARmed America's rapid success can be attributed to strong partnerships with physicians and medical institutions. The adoption of STARmed's technologies , known for their precision and dependability, has enhanced patient care across the country.

"STARmed America has the most prepared and professional team to help you succeed," said Dr. Emad Kandil , Chief of the Oncological Surgery Division at Tulane University, one of the many physicians who trust STARmed's solutions.

Henry Shin, CEO of STARmed America, praised the company's achievements: "As we reflect on our first year, we celebrate how we overcame challenges together. With a strong foundation, we are ready to aim higher and achieve more."

As STARmed America continues its mission, it remains focused on expanding access to life-changing RFA treatments, empowering physicians to provide top-tier care for their patients.

About STARmed America

Founded in October 2023, STARmed America is the U.S. subsidiary of STARmed Co. Ltd., a South Korean-based medical device manufacturer specializing in thermal ablation technology. With a focus on radiofrequency ablation generators

and electrodes , the company has gained global recognition for its innovative solutions and commitment to improving patient outcomes. With a mission centered around patient care, the company strives to improve the quality of life for patients through its state-of-the-art medical devices and physician training programs.

