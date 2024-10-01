Sorenson Names Seasoned Leader As Global Chief Information And Technology Officer

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Maria Lensing to guide teams in digital transformation

SALT LAKE CITY, Oct. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Sorenson announced the appointment of Maria Lensing as Chief Information and Officer (CTO), a role in which she leads the company's vision and strategy, and the engineering and IT teams.

This role is critical in aligning technology innovations to the company's business objectives and to drive the company's digital transformation – all to provide communication accessibility and inclusion for more people and communities.

"We welcome Maria to our executive team and, given her extensive experience on our Board of Directors, we look forward to her insightful contributions," said Jorge Rodriguez, CEO of Sorenson, the world's leading provider of communication tools for Deaf, DeafBlind and hard-of-hearing people. "Maria's vision will support our goals of delivering cutting-edge technology. She will also offer invaluable guidance on tech governance, cyber risk management and data and AI initiatives."

Lensing, who co-authored a 2024 book about embracing diverse perspectives to create an inclusive and innovative culture, noted, "Joining Sorenson is meaningful for me as the impact of the company's mission and technology is extremely powerful. I am thrilled to oversee the development and furthering of technologies that enrich the human experience."

Prior to her role at Sorenson, Lensing served as the Chief Strategy and Transformation Officer at Walgreens, where, among many other executive responsibilities, she oversaw the company's Digital Transformation and led the development of the Technology operating model. Prior to her position at Walgreens, Lensing was Chief Technology Officer at McKesson, where she was responsible for developing the company's technology stack vision, strategy, and architectures. She was also critical to the acceleration of technology solutions to support vaccine distribution in the United States, earning the award of "CTO of the Year" by Tech Titans in 2021. Before McKesson, Maria served in various business and technical executive roles over the span of 11 years at AT&T.

"I am passionate about empowering teams to deliver at their highest quality, fostering a culture of inclusion and innovation, championing science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM) education initiatives, and amplifying the impact of Hispanic technology leaders," added Lensing, who has received multiple awards and honors from different institutions and publications, including World 50 Next Women, Latino Leaders Magazine Most Influential Latina, and Super Woman in Business by the Dallas Business Journal.

Lensing earned a Bachelor of Science in electrical engineering and Master of Science in engineering management from Christian Brothers University (CBU). She completed her executive education at Harvard Business School and is a boardroom certified Qualified Technology Expert (QTE).

