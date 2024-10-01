Check Point Software Completes Cyberint Acquisition

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Oct. 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ: CHKP), a pioneer and global leader of security solutions, today announced the completion of its of Cyberint Technologies Ltd., a highly innovative provider of external risk management solutions.

“At Check Point we are dedicated to staying ahead of the ever-growing threat landscape. By bringing Cyberint's real-time exposure analysis to our Infinity Platform, we are providing our customers with proactive and actionable threat intelligence and exposure management that will protect them from even more threats,” said Sharon Schusheim, Chief Services Officer at Check Point Software Technologies.“Cyberint's technology will expand the threat prevention capabilities of the Infinity platform. We believe Security and Risk Management (SRM) leaders responsible for security operations will derive high value from it.”

Cyberint's key capabilities are now included in the Infinity Platform and managed services



Comprehensive External Risk Management Solution for Businesses: Detection and takedown of impersonating website, phishing and social media accounts, as well as stolen credentials and leaked data associated with organizations. It also enables companies to detect vulnerable internet-facing websites and applications and prioritize and effectively mitigate these vulnerabilities.

Rapid Delivery of Impactful and Actionable Intelligence to Protect Digital Assets: Actionable intelligence within 20 minutes after setup, ensuring that security teams can respond to threats promptly and prevent ransomware. Powered by AI and Enhanced by High-Quality Managed Services: Effective risk detection, mitigation, and contextualized alerts with minimal false positives. Human intelligence further strengthens this approach, offering expert guidance and ensuring comprehensive, high-quality management.



