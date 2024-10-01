NEQSOL Holding Reaffirms Commitment To Scaling Private Sector Impact On Sustainability At The United Nations Global Compact Leaders Summit

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) AMSTERDAM and BAKU, Azerbaijan, Oct. 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NEQSOL Holding reaffirmed its commitment to sustainability at the United Nations Global Compact (UNGC) Leaders Summit 2024 in New York. NEQSOL Holding supports the UNGC's mission of challenging the private sector to commit to the ambitious targets and continuing improving and scaling of the collective impact of business towards Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).



The UNGC Leaders Summit 2024 convened business leaders, UN officials, government leaders, SDG stakeholders and civil society professionals who are committed to raising the bar on sustainability, giving them the tools, knowledge, networking and inspiration to scale the impact of private sector contributions to the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development and its 17 SDGs.

NEQSOL joined other business leaders and partners from around the world to discuss the future of corporate sustainability through various meetings and sessions, including a meeting with Ms Sanda Ojiambo, Assistant Secretary-General of the UNGC, and sessions on Corporate Governance, Innovation in Financial Markets, and Cross-Generational Power with the UN's Young Leader for SDGs.

Imran Ahmadzada, NEQSOL's Chief Financial Officer, was a panellist at the event on“Corporate Sustainability Reporting Frameworks: Synergies & Opportunities for AI Integration.” Mr Ahmadzada shared his experience and insights on how artificial intelligence is revolutionizing corporate sustainability reporting, enhancing data accuracy, streamlining processes, and providing deeper insights into ESG metrics, as well as new approaches to sustainability reporting across different regions, highlighting best practices and challenges.

NEQSOL Holding will soon publish its first consolidated ESG and corporate sustainability report, ahead of the European Union's Corporate Sustainability Reporting Directive (CSRD) deadlines - and has been issuing sustainability reports with external assurances for NEQSOL's subsidiaries since 2018, well before it was seen as the norm.

As a proud member of the UNGC, NEQSOL aligns its global operations with international sustainability standards and is committed to contributing to increased accountability, partnership and innovation of the private sector globally. NEQSOL has a unified commitment to corporate sustainability, with the Holding and its subsidiaries having UNGC memberships at country level.

