Cork’S Zoe Staus Recognized By CRN On The 100 People You Don’T Know But Should List For 2024

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) DOVER, Del., Oct. 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cork Protection, Inc. , the leader in smart warranty solutions for MSPs serving small businesses (SMBs) and the ISV solutions they manage, today announced that CRN ®, a brand of The Company , has named Zoe Staus, Partner Success Manager , as an honoree on its 100 People You Don't Know But Should list for 2024 . This annual project honors the dedicated, talented people who work behind the scenes in the IT channel to set their company's partners up for success.

As a newcomer to the channel, Zoe joined Cork in 2023 and quickly advanced to the role of Partner Success Manager in 2024. In this position, she has created and implemented initiatives such as a monthly partner newsletter and a webinar series, CorkConnect, where partners come together in a peer group style to learn from one another and share insights from their small businesses. Zoe is dedicated to ensuring that partners feel valued and have the necessary resources to thrive with Cork, and was recognized earlier this year by CRN as part of its 2024 Women of the Channel list for her contributions to driving success for Cork and its partners.

“Zoe plays an important role in helping us empower MSPs to safeguard their clients against ever-changing threats by creating opportunities to educate our partners on the value they can gain from teaming with Cork to deliver cyber intelligence and smart cyber warranty solutions to their customers,” said Dan Candee, CEO, Cork .“We are incredibly proud to have Zoe as a part of the Cork team and would like to thank CRN for recognizing her contributions to helping our MSP partners become security champions for their customers.”

“We are thrilled to bring this talented group of channel professionals to the forefront through the 100 People You Don't Know But Should list,” said Jennifer Follett, VP, U.S. Content, and Executive Editor, CRN, The Channel Company .“Each person on the list takes decisive action behind the scenes every day to ensure success for their partners and advance the entire IT channel. We applaud their vital contributions to a vibrant channel ecosystem and look forward to their future achievements.”

The CRN editorial team compiles the 100 People You Don't Know But Should list each year to spotlight outstanding contributors whose commitment and creativity happens outside the spotlight in areas such as partner program development and management, sales, channel marketing and partner enablement, among others. The entire list will be featured in the October issue of CRN Magazine and can be found online at .

About Cork

Cork is a purpose-built cyber warranty company for managed service providers (MSPs) serving small businesses (SMBs) and the software solutions they manage. Its purpose-built platform is driven by an AI-enhanced cyber risk engine designed to offer MSPs and their clients peace of mind with near-instant coverage and settlements in the aftermath of security incidents. Cork's revolutionary Protection from the Inside OutTM approach to actionable insights, flexible premiums, and claims management puts control in the hands of MSPs and SMBs to protect the digital assets they value most. Cork is backed by DVx Ventures, Outsiders Fund, and Vestigo Ventures. For more information, visit corkinc.com and follow Cork on LinkedIn .

About The Channel Company

The Channel Company enables breakthrough IT channel performance with our dominant media, engaging events, expert consulting and education, and innovative marketing services and platforms. As the channel catalyst, we connect and empower technology suppliers, solution providers, and end users. Backed by more than 40 years of unequalled channel experience, we draw from our deep knowledge to envision innovative new solutions for ever-evolving challenges in the technology marketplace.

Follow The Channel Company: LinkedIn , X , and Facebook

© 2024 The Channel Company, Inc. The Channel Company logo is a registered trademark of The Channel Company, Inc. All other trademarks and trade names are the properties of their respective owners. All rights reserved.

CONTACT: Contacts: Rebecca Myers Cork Protection Inc. Kristin DaSilva The Channel Company ...