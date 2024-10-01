Videra Health Partners With North South Consulting Group To Help Prevent Suicide-Related Deaths Of Service Members

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Videra Health's groundbreaking AI promptly recognizes verbal and non-verbal behavioral cues in real-time resulting in immediate mental interventions for service members

Orem, UT, Oct. 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Videra Health , a leading AI-driven, end-to-end clinical operations solution, has announced a partnership with North South Consulting Group (NSCG), to help prevent suicide-related deaths of service members. The announcement comes as suicide-related deaths among military service members have risen by 37% over the last 20 years.

Through the use of a mobile phone or computer, Videra Health's groundbreaking technology uses AI and machine learning algorithms to analyze video data. The AI detects subtle changes in facial expressions, body movements, language, and speech patterns that could indicate the risk of mental health conditions and can proactively identify individuals at a higher risk of suicide. This real-time detection ability results in immediate mental health interventions for service members and can ultimately save lives.

"Our goal at Videra Health is to use AI not just as a tool, but as a force for good in supporting the mental health of those who risk their lives for our country,” says Videra Health CEO & Co-Founder Loren Larsen.“We're honored to work alongside North South Consulting Group in this important mission, providing service members with access to early effective interventions that can prevent tragedy and promote long-term wellness."

In August, representatives from NSCG and Videra Health spoke at the Kentucky State Capitol's Interim Joint Committee on Veterans, Military Affairs & Public Protection to address the challenges and risks associated with suicide-related deaths of service members.

“North South Consulting Group is a Veteran-owned and -led business which is passionate about supporting servicemembers and their families,” said Krista Stevans, CEO and President of North South Consulting Group“We take every opportunity to fight military suicide through the services we provide to our clients. Our partnership with Videra Health is another avenue to help the military using enhanced data insights.“

Recent data suggests that the younger population of today's military are more apt to engage with clinicians and therapists via mobile devices and platforms than they would in a face-to-face or clinical setting. The data emphasizes the importance of identifying those in need of care and affording them with appropriate resources when they need them the most.

Videra Health is a leading AI-driven mental health assessment platform that empowers providers and healthcare organizations to proactively identify, triage, and monitor at-risk patients to close care gaps using linguistic, audio and video analysis. The FDA-registered digital platform transforms how doctors and healthcare systems interact and track a patient's journey, illuminating the hidden depths of patient behavior and outcomes. Videra Health connects providers and patients anytime, anywhere, between visits and post-discharge via written and video assessments that translate into actionable quantitative and qualitative patient data. The platform streamlines diagnoses, enhances care accessibility, optimizes workflows and drives down costs for providers and healthcare systems.

