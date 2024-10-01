Rising Cases Of Women's Suicides: A Growing Concern In Uttar Pradesh

(MENAFN- IANS) Lucknow, Oct 1 (IANS) The increasing number of suicides, especially among women, is becoming a significant social issue. Modern life, with its relentless pressure, is driving more individuals to the brink, with causes ranging from family discord to business stress and work pressure. Recent incidents in Uttar Pradesh highlight the gravity of this trend.

On September 22, a woman consumed poison in Prayagraj. She was admitted to a private hospital but could not survive. Her daughter and son had also taken their lives a few days ago.

Earlier on August 12, a married woman ended her life by hanging herself in Aligarh. The family alleged that she was not allowed to make reels for Instagram and she was also harassed for dowry.

Similarly, on September 4, three women in separate incidents died by suicide for three different reasons in Meerut.

In Lucknow, a senior HDFC Bank officer died on September 24 under mysterious circumstances, sparking further concern.

Besides Uttar Pradesh, in a recent incident in Pune, the death of a 26-year-old employee of Ernst & Young (EY), allegedly due to work pressure, caught nation's attention sparking outrage.

Statistics from the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) reveal a stark increase in suicides. In 2022, there were 2,244 more suicides than in 2021, representing a 37.8 per cent increase. The total number of cases rose from 5,932 in 2021 to 8,176 in 2022, with a significant rise in female suicides.

Experts emphasize that this alarming trend is deeply rooted in societal and psychological issues.

Professor Archana Shukla from Lucknow University believes that a lack of real emotional connections is contributing to the rise in suicides. She suggests that the pressure to maintain a 'Facebook life', along with a growing inability to differentiate between online persona and real-life struggles, is pushing individuals towards despair.

“People today are constantly in a rush. While the ways we communicate have multiplied, human connections have suffered. Facebook and social media don't reflect real life, and it's important to recognize this. Tragically, people have even lost their lives over something as trivial as a selfie,” she said.

She said the pressure of life, pressure from parents, of business, of work, is taking a heavy toll on human life.

“It's time to prioritize relationships. Take time for yourself, read good books, and remember that nothing in life is permanent, not even your problems. Women, in particular, are often more emotional and tend to rely on men for financial stability. It's crucial for women to start valuing themselves more,” she said.

Clinical psychologist Dr Ashutosh Srivastava explains that societal focus on success, and an inability to cope with failure, is a major factor that drives young ones to commit suicide. Women tend to attempt suicide more frequently, but men often resort to more lethal methods.

Dr Srivastava stresses the importance of mental health awareness, particularly regarding the workplace pressures and stress that can lead to burnout, which is often a precursor to suicidal behaviour.

KGMU professor Dr Adarsh Tripathi says that there is a limit to bear stress.

“Most of us spend the majority of our time at work. Work is not just about earning money; it defines our identity and self-worth. Long working hours, lack of sleep, and a shrinking social circle take a toll. People start believing they can't do anything outside of their job, which leads to burnout. In extreme cases, the emotional burden can push them toward drastic decisions," said Tripathi.