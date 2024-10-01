Prime Minister Receives Crown Prince Of Abu Dhabi
Doha, Qatar: Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs His Excellency sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani met at the Amiri Diwan on Tuesday with crown prince of Abu Dhabi of the United Arab Emirates HH Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, who is visiting the country.
During the meeting, they discussed the existing strong fraternal relations between the two countries and ways to enhance and develop them, stressing the importance of continuing the joint cooperation in tourism, mutual investment, and education. In addition, they discussed a number of topics of common interest.
