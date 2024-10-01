Visiquate Joins Forces With Accel-KKR To Propel Growth And Innovation

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) SANTA ROSA, Calif. and MENLO PARK, Calif., Oct. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- VisiQuate, a leading provider of advanced revenue cycle analytics, AI-powered workflow, and automation, today announced its by Accel-KKR, a global technology-focused firm. This strategic partnership marks a new chapter in VisiQuate's journey, leveraging Accel-KKR's extensive resources and strategic expertise to support the company's continued growth and innovation.

Accel-KKR is a technology-focused investment firm with $19 billion in cumulative capital commitments. The firm focuses on software and tech-enabled businesses, well-positioned for top-line and bottom-line growth. At the core of Accel-KKR's investment strategy is a commitment to developing strong partnerships with the management teams of its portfolio companies and a focus on building value alongside management by leveraging the significant resources available through the Accel-KKR network.

The healthcare industry is at a pivotal moment, with increasing demands for accelerated ROI, efficiency, accuracy, and cost effectiveness. Denials, underpayments and other forms of revenue and process leakage have been rising, with over $265 billion of annual waste1

in healthcare spending due to administrative complexity, resulting in billions of unclaimed revenue and costs for healthcare providers.

VisiQuate offers a leading platform for revenue cycle analytics, workflow and automation for health systems that maximizes the visibility and efficiency within the revenue cycle operations team, driving transformational business and financial health for clients. In 2023, Black Book named VisiQuate as the Number #1 revenue analytics financial IT solution for hospitals and health systems.

Brian Robertson, founder & CEO of VisiQuate, said, "Joining forces with Accel-KKR marks a pivotal milestone for VisiQuate. Healthcare revenue cycle management continues to be burdened with too much waste, inefficiency, and dissatisfaction -- and the combined financial angst is mounting at an accelerating pace. We remain passionate and relentless in our pursuit of solutions that drive meaningful change, elevate management, staff and C-suite objectives, and most importantly, deliver undeniable ROI. This partnership with Accel-KKR will accelerate product innovation and expand our expert team, enabling us to help more healthcare systems achieve peak financial performance."

Park Durrett, Managing Director at Accel-KKR, said: "VisiQuate delivers mission-critical solutions that empower healthcare organizations to optimize their revenue cycles and enhance financial performance. We are excited to support VisiQuate's next chapter of growth and look forward to helping them continue to provide industry-leading innovations, while delivering even greater value to their clients."

About VisiQuate

VisiQuate, a leading provider of advanced revenue cycle analytics and AI-powered workflow automation software, dramatically improves performance and reduces process waste. For nearly two decades, VisiQuate has partnered with hospitals and health systems to markedly improve their top and bottom line. VisiQuate delivers optimized enterprise outcomes through a unique combination of complex data curation, deep AI & ML, advanced analytics and intelligent process automation. VisiQuate's revenue cycle analytics, workflow, and automation has shifted RCM from a manual, low visibility, unpredictable, and sub-scale function to an automated, efficient, and high performing strategic advantage. The company is headquartered in Santa Rosa, CA, with offices in Harrisburg, PA and Dallas, TX. Visit to learn more.

Accel-KKR focuses on middle-market companies and provides a broad range of capital solutions, including buyout capital, minority-growth investments, and credit alternatives. Accel-KKR also invests across various transaction types, including private company recapitalizations, divisional carve-outs and going-private transactions. Accel-KKR's headquarters is in Menlo Park, with offices in Atlanta, Chicago, London, and Mexico City. Visit

accel-kkr to learn more.

accel-kkr to learn more.

