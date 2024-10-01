Yesway Continues Rapid Expansion, Adding Eight New Allsup's Stores In Oklahoma, New Mexico, And Texas

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) The company has opened eight new locations in just six months, with more Allsup's stores expected to be completed by the end of 2024

FORT WORTH, Texas, Oct. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --

Yesway , one of the nation's fastest-growing convenience store chains, has grown significantly over the past six months, adding eight new Allsup's locations to its portfolio in Texas, New Mexico, and Oklahoma.

The company plans to open even more new stores by the end of the year.

In Texas , Yesway has launched three new Allsup's locations:

These new, large-format Allsup's stores, each spanning 6,277 square feet, operate 24 hours daily. They offer a variety of products, including Allsup's World Famous Burritos, Yesway and Allsup's private-label snacks, fresh Allsup's bread, milk, and eggs. Most locations also feature a beer cave, Western Union services, ATMs, and cryptocurrency and digital currency ATMs.

Continue Reading



805 W. State Street, Alvord



1202 W. Highway 287 South, Bowie

2600 W. Bardwell Drive, Ennis

Construction is currently underway for new stores at:



2450 Southeast Access Road, Mount Vernon (expected to open in early October)



9704 Highway 87, Lubbock

100 East US Highway 67, Keene (expected to open in late November)

Customers can visit the newly opened Allsup's in New Mexico at 1810 East Texas Avenue, Eunice.

An additional six Allsup's stores are set to open in the state by year's end, located at:



8951 Mountain Vista Parkway, Las Cruces



3075 W Main Street, Farmington



23 I-25 Bypass Road, Belen



6350 Highway 550, Cuba



9501 Gibson Boulevard SW, Albuquerque

2101 Main Street SE, Los Lunas

Yesway is also expanding its presence in Oklahoma , aiming to have at least 10 locations by the end of 2024.

Recently opened stores included:



1640 E. Main Street, Davis



416 N. Jefferson Highway, Atoka



101 Meadow Ridge, Elk City

623 S. Garfield Avenue, Kiowa

These complement existing Altus, Frederick, Guymon, Madill, Broken Bow, and Thackerville stores.

Thomas Brown, Chief Real Estate Officer at Yesway, stated, "We are incredibly proud of our teams for driving this accelerated growth.

We are excited to bring our unique brand of service and hospitality to more communities and anticipate continued expansion as we look ahead to 2025."

These new, large-format stores, each spanning 6,277 square feet, operate 24 hours daily. They offer a variety of products, including Allsup's World Famous Burritos, Yesway and Allsup's private-label snacks, fresh Allsup's bread, milk, and eggs.

Most locations also feature a beer cave, Western Union services, ATMs, and cryptocurrency and digital currency ATMs.

Brown added, "We recently celebrated the Grand Opening of our new Allsup's Market in Cloudcroft, New Mexico, and the community's support has been extraordinary.

We look forward to serving our newest customers in Oklahoma, New Mexico, and Texas."

To find the nearest Yesway or Allsup's store, please visit Yesway Locations or Allsup's Locations .

Editor note : To arrange interviews, Contact Erin Vadala, Warner Communications, at 617.669.1560 or [email protected] . High-resolution images and graphics are available upon request.

About Yesway

– Yesway is one of the fastest-growing convenience store operators in the United States. Established in 2015, Yesway is headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas, and operates 434 stores across Texas, New Mexico, South Dakota, Iowa, Kansas, Missouri, Wyoming, Oklahoma, and Nebraska. Yesway operates primarily under two successful brands, Yesway and Allsup's, which are known for their leading food service offerings, including Allsup's famous deep-fried burrito. Yesway stores offer high-quality grocery items and private-label products, serving as the convenience retail destination of choice in many rural and suburban markets. Yesway has a strong track record of growth through acquisitions and is well-positioned for further expansion. The company has received numerous industry awards for its growth initiatives, management team, loyalty program, and employee contributions to the industry. Visit Yesway for more information.

SOURCE Yesway

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED