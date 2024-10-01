Jobber Launches Copilot, The First Of Several AI-Powered Products Aimed At Making Home Service Business Ownership Simpler Than Ever Before

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) New tool exemplifies Jobber's commitment to harnessing AI in practical and meaningful ways

TORONTO, Oct. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ - Jobber , the leading provider of home service software, today announced the launch of Jobber Copilot, an AI-powered assistant that serves as a business coach, data analyst, marketing specialist, and Jobber product expert to help home service pros make better data-driven decisions, improve their strategies, and streamline their operations like never before.

"We're developing AI tools to further simplify the daily operations of service professionals, with the long-term goal of having AI handle all administrative tasks, allowing business owners to focus on the work that they're actually getting paid for," said Forrest Zeisler, CTO and co-founder of Jobber.

"Jobber Copilot is the first step in this product evolution," continues Zeisler. "It supports business owners in scheduling, quoting, and marketing best practices so they can service customers faster and grow revenue easier. We're excited to unveil several new AI-powered features in the coming months that will take the guesswork out of starting and operating a home service business."

Jobber Copilot's initial capabilities include:



Marketing support: With context into a service pro's customer trends and job history, Jobber Copilot can provide tailored marketing strategies to help businesses meet their marketing goals. Copilot can even write blog posts and social posts based on what's relevant and interesting in their specific industry.

Data analysis: Jobber Copilot goes beyond surface-level insights by using historical data within Jobber to analyze operational efficiency, cash flow, workforce performance, and more. This means customers can access all their data instantly and receive suggestions on improving or highlighting areas of opportunity.

Business coaching: Drawing on its expertise in home service and knowledge of the service pro's business, Jobber Copilot can deliver highly relevant and personalized guidance based on a customer's questions and prompts. Whether they need help with day-to-day challenges or want to work on long-term goals, Copilot provides tailored strategies with the business' data and goals at its core. Jobber product expertise: As an integrated feature within Jobber, Copilot is highly knowledgeable about how to get the most out of the platform. Jobber Copilot will recommend features to help business owners achieve their goals and optimize their business operations.

Addressing key pain points

The time-consuming nature of data analysis has long been a challenge for business owners, but Jobber Copilot alleviates this burden by providing instant insights. Sean Rozonkiewiecz, Vice President of Elite Lawn & Landscape based in Lexington, SC said, "Through Jobber Copilot, we discovered most of our requests come in on specific days, allowing us to increase ad spend on those days-something we wouldn't have known without a lot of manual digging."

"So much of my data is in Jobber, but before Jobber Copilot, I didn't know how to use the data to meaningfully answer questions I had about my business," explained Santiago Trujillo, owner of Sandia Shine Co LLC based in Albuquerque, NM. "Having Jobber Copilot there to give me answers to things that are on my mind, and quickly, is massive.

Other AI tools just aren't capable of that level of personalization."

AI tailored to home service businesses

While some industries fear being overtaken by AI, home service pros have a unique opportunity to partner with AI while focusing on their trade skills-tasks that AI cannot replace, like repairing air conditioners or landscaping properties.

With 44% of service pros reporting in a recent survey* that business coaching is most valuable when paired with help developing marketing strategies, Jobber Copilot is well-equipped to address their needs.

Homeowners welcome AI in home services

Another recent survey of 1,000 U.S. homeowners** found that they are increasingly supportive of AI use in home service businesses, particularly for fast communication. More than half of homeowners (51%) are interested in AI if it means more rapid responses from their service pro, and 57% believe AI will lead to better customer service, particularly in automating the scheduling of maintenance and repairs (54%) and cost estimates for services (49%).

However, while AI can handle inquiries and bookings, 78% of homeowners still prefer a human to perform services inside their homes. This balance of AI-powered efficiency and human expertise is where home service businesses will shine.

A new standard for home service excellence

With the launch of Jobber Copilot, Jobber is not only enhancing the way home service businesses operate but also working with them to set a new gold standard for the industry. By integrating with AI, small businesses can deliver best-in-class service that is personalized, efficient, and reliable.

"Small, local businesses provide a level of care and customized service that's hard to compete with," adds Sam Pillar, CEO and co-founder at Jobber. "Our goal at Jobber is to stand behind these businesses and to provide tools that make it easier to do great work. Features like Jobber Copilot eliminate overhead so that business owners can focus their undivided attention on their customers and on doing a great job."

Powered by a large language model (LLM) that has been trained on over a decade of Jobber's extensive knowledge base, Jobber Copilot is specifically designed to meet the needs of home service professionals. It leverages an array of resources, such as podcast transcripts, Jobber Academy articles, support videos, and more, positioning it as an industry expert in helping businesses thrive.

The Jobber Copilot is free and available in beta to all U.S. and Canadian Jobber customers. For more information visit

Survey Methodologies

*The survey data was commissioned by Jobber and conducted by Conjointly of 616 home service professionals in the U.S. and has a margin of error of plus or minus 4 percentage points at the 90% confidence level.

**The survey data was commissioned by Jobber and conducted by Conjointly of 1,000 homeowners in the U.S. and has a margin of error of plus or minus 3 percentage points at the 90% confidence level.

About Jobber

Jobber is an award-winning software for small home service businesses. Unlike spreadsheets or pen and paper, Jobber keeps track of everything in one place and automates day-to-day operations, so small businesses can run smoothly and provide five-star service at scale. Jobber is used by more than 250,000 home service professionals to serve over 27 million properties in more than 60 countries. The company continually ranks as one of Canada's fastest-growing and most innovative companies by Canadian Business and Macleans, The Globe and Mail, Fast Company, and Deloitte. For more information visit: .

Media contacts

Travis Van Horn

PAN Communications for Jobber

[email protected]

+1 202-840-2286

Elana Ziluk

Senior Public Relations Manager, Jobber

[email protected]

+1 416-317-2633

SOURCE Jobber

