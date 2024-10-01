Carehub To Deploy BEN’S Genai Assistants To Maximize Care Productivity And Quality

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) BEN's GenAI assistants enable the scaling of Medicare operations by efficiently handling administrative tasks, liberating valuable time for healthcare professionals to focus on patient care

JACKSON, Wyo., Oct. 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brand Engagement (BEN) (Nasdaq: BNAI), an emerging provider of personalized customer engagement AI, announced a new customer agreement with Carehub Inc. , a white-glove, data-driven post-acute Chronic Care Management (CCM) service provider. Through the agreement, BEN's human-like AI assistants will support CareHub's nurse care managers by providing patient-specific information that enables nurses to focus and perform at the top of their professional care capabilities. Reducing the need for care managers to conduct background research on chronic disease and Medicare patients, will allow nurse care coordinators to instead focus on quality of care and empathetic patient interactions, improving patient outcomes and treatment.



Central to BEN's solution are its healthcare AI assistants, who engage patients and care providers in real time to elevate the overall care experience. The integrated solutions from BEN and CareHub provide a comprehensive and scalable remote patient monitoring (RPM) program, delivering personalized health education, early risk indicator alerts, and care management recommendations. This ensures that every facet of patient care receives the attention it deserves, offering peace of mind to healthcare professionals, patients, and their families alike.

“BEN's AI Assistant technology will help support CareHub's care providers in delivering an even higher quality of care to their patients,” said Navneet Arora, President of Carehub.“Providers will be able to track and remove care gaps more efficiently so patients can maintain their needed treatments in a timely manner. This will lead to improved health outcomes, especially for chronic disease management. BEN will help us to scale and bolster our productivity and quality metrics.”

“BEN's AI Assistants will enhance CareHub's monitoring service by utilizing 24/7 AI-based human-like technology,” said Paul Chang, CEO of BEN.“Our objective is to provide safe, intelligent, and scalable AI solutions to enhance patient outcomes, address workforce issues, and provide the necessary support to the clinicians for optimal patient care.”

For more information about BEN, please visit .

About Carehub

A leading Chronic Care Management (CCM) and Care Coordination company distinguished by a white-glove, data-driven approach. Services are powered by a highly-skilled, multidisciplinary team dedicated to enhancing patient care, offering a comprehensive suite of care coordination services tailored to meet the individual needs of patients that include: Personalized Care Plans, Health Monitoring, Medication Management, Health Education, Coordination of Home Care Services, Improved patient engagement, Support for value-based care transition, and a 24/7 Access to the Patient Portal. CareHub is committed to revolutionizing chronic care management by fostering a proactive, informed, and collaborative approach to healthcare. The company's mission is to ensure that every patient receives the care and support they need to live their healthiest life.

For more information about Carehub, please visit carehubinc.com and LinkedIn .

About BEN

Brand Engagement Network (BEN), NASDAQ: BNAI, is an emerging provider of safe and secure generative AI for businesses and consumers, headquartered in Jackson, WY. BEN's full-stack platform, encompassing front-end, middleware, and back-end, is scalable, customizable, and can be fully optimized for superior CX, productivity, and performance. The backbone of Bens's success is its rich portfolio of conversational AI applications, featuring 16+ perception, understanding, and response modules that facilitate human-like engagements with consumers. BEN seeks to deploy scalable and sustainable AI solutions to businesses and partner with those with complimentary capabilities and networks in industries experiencing significant workforce gaps. In line with the vision of an AI-enhanced world, BEN strives to bring AI assistants to everyone who can benefit from them.

Forward-Looking Statements

This communication contains“forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, that are not historical facts and involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results of BEN to differ materially from those expected and projected. These forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology, including the words“anticipates,”“believes,”“continue,”“estimates,”“expects,”“intends,”“may,”“plans,”“potential,”“predicts,”“projects,”“should,”“will,” or“would,” or, in each case, their negative or other variations or comparable terminology.

These forward-looking statements involve significant risks and uncertainties that could cause the actual results to differ materially from the expected results. Most of these factors are outside BEN's control and are difficult to predict. Factors that may cause such differences include, but are not limited to, the risk factors that are described under the section titled“Risk Factors” in BEN's Annual Report on Form 10-K and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q subsequently filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

BEN cautions that the foregoing list of factors is not exclusive. BEN cautions readers not to place undue reliance upon any forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made. BEN does not undertake nor does it accept any obligation or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements to reflect any change in its expectations or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any such statement is based, and it does not intend to do so unless required by applicable law. Further information about factors that could materially affect BEN, including its results of operations and financial condition, is set forth under“Risk Factors” in BEN's Annual Report on Form 10-K and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q subsequently filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Media Contact:

Amy Rouyer

BEN - Safe, Intelligent, Scalable AI

...

Source: Brand Engagement Network, Inc.