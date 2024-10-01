Fast Simon Partners With White Fox To Bring AI-Powered Shopping Optimization To Ecommerce Stores

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) LOS ALTOS, Calif., Oct. 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fast Simon today announced a strategic, multi-year partnership to bring AI-powered shopping optimization to all of White Fox Boutique's stores, including its new online store in the United Kingdom. The Fast Simon partnership helps White Fox deliver a consistent, optimized shopper experience across all of its online and mobile channels worldwide.

White Fox Boutique, an Australian brand that launched in 2013, quickly gained the love of social influencers and celebrities, including the Kardashians, Cardi B and Bella Hadid. This international success led the company to launch a U.S. eCommerce website in 2019, and today, it operates in several major global regions. By partnering with Fast Simon, the leader in AI-powered shopping optimization, White Fox Boutique will be able to provide a more personalized shopping experience for customers across all of its sites in Australia, the U.S. and now, the U.K. markets.

“Our customers are at the heart of everything we do,” said Georgia Contos, co-founder and director of White Fox Boutique.“We use Fast Simon for shopping optimization on our Australian and U.S. sites and want our U.K. customers to have the same personalized experience. We look forward to this long-term partnership in order to help optimize our website and make the shopping experience for our customers seamless.”

Using Fast Simon's AI technology on its new U.K site, White Fox Boutique will be able to tailor recommendations for U.K. shoppers to boost upsell, cross-sell and average order value. With Fast Simon, the company's new U.K. eCommerce store will be able to provide personalized product recommendations, smart collections and visual merchandising to its customers.

“The White Fox team embraces cutting-edge technology to deliver the best experiences for their customers and their team,” said Zohar Gilad, founder and CEO of Fast Simon.“Our AI solution will support their expansion as they scale their online business to the U.K., and we look forward to helping them achieve the best outcomes for their customers and their business globally.”

For more information about Fast Simon's AI capabilities, visit the company website .

About White Fox Boutique

White Fox Boutique is an Australian fashion brand that empowers babes and girls everywhere to be unapologetically themselves. From everyday pieces to statement looks, White Fox offers a wide range of clothing, shoes and accessories for all styles and occasions. The company was founded in 2013 by Georgia and Daniel Contos, who harnessed the power of social media and influencer marketing to build the brand to more than 2.3 million followers on Instagram, launch showrooms in Sydney and Los Angeles and attract celebrity fans across the globe.

For more information, visit whitefoxboutique.com and follow White Fox Boutique on Instagram and TikTok .

About Fast Simon

Fast Simon is the leader in AI-powered shopping optimization. Its revolutionary platform uniquely integrates shopper, behavioral and store signals for strategic merchandising and optimized shopping experiences that dramatically increase conversions and average order value (AOV). Fast Simon powers shopping optimization at thousands of fast-growing merchants and sophisticated brands , including Steve Madden, White Fox Boutique and HEYDUDE. Fast Simon integrates seamlessly with all major eCommerce platforms, including Shopify, BigCommerce, Magento, Microsoft Dynamics and WooCommerce.

For more information, visit and follow Fast Simon on LinkedIn , Instagram and X .

Media Contact

Geena Pickering

Look Left Marketing

...