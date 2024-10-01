GUARDIAN ANGELS MEDICAL SERVICE DOGS NAMED FINALIST IN 2024 “DEFENDER SERVICE AWARDS”

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) begins on October 2nd, 2024, the winners of the 2024 Defender Service Awards presented by CHASE will be announced at Destination Defender on November 23, 2024, at Calamigos Ranch in Malibu, California.



Furthering Defender brand's commitment to aiding and honoring organizations who serve their communities, Defender is proud to announce the 25 finalists across 5 categories for the 2024 Defender Service Awards presented by CHASE

CHASE, the presenting sponsor, is donating $5,000 to each of the 25 category finalists to expand their mission

Guardian Angels Medical Service Dogs of Williston, Florida, has been selected as a finalist in the category Veteran & Civil Servant Outreach - Presented by Hearts & Science.

The public can cast their votes for their favorite charitable organizations from October 2nd, 2024, through October 17th, 2024, generating the ultimate category winners

Based on the public vote, each category winner will be awarded a new Defender 130 vehicle that will be customized to align with their mission of service

Category sponsors, including Hearts and Science, PELICAN, OUTSIDE Interactive inc., ei3 and Disney will award $25,000 to each category winner

The winners of the 2024 Defender Service Awards presented by CHASE will be announced at Destination Defender on November 23, 2024, at Calamigos Ranch in Malibu, California. For information and rules1,2 on the Defender Service Awards presented by CHASE visit /

Williston, Florida, Oct. 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Mahwah, NJ – October 2, 2024: Today, Guardian Angels Medical Service Dogs was announced as a finalist in the Veteran & Civil Servant Outreach category presented by Hearts & Science.

in the fourth annual 'Defender Services Awards' presented by CHASE. The awards showcase the British adventure brand's longstanding commitment to aiding and honoring organizations who serve their communities. Each of the 25 U.S. non-profit and Canadian registered charities across five categories reflect the Defender brand's enduring commitment to bringing positive impact to communities through acts of service and humanitarian efforts around the world.

Public voting, which will take place from October 2nd, 2024, through October 17th, 2024, will ultimately decide the winning organizations for each category. The winning organizations will each receive a new Defender 130 vehicle that will be fully customized to best address their needs, and awarded $25,000 by their category sponsor, empowering them to further their missions.

Built for purpose. The Defender 130 is equipped with three rows of seating for up to eight volunteers and ample space with 88.9 cubic feet (2,516 liters) of load capacity to enhance each charities' efforts. The winning organization will be able to customize their vehicle with robust Defender accessories that will meet the challenges of their mission, along with a custom exterior vehicle wrap.

Corporate partners have joined this initiative to provide further support for the respective organizations across the different categories. CHASE, as presenting sponsor, will donate $5,000 to each of the five finalists per category, for a total of $150,000 across 30 finalists. A new premier partner, S&P Global has joined as a sponsor of the awards program. Category sponsors include OUTSIDE Interactive Inc., ei3, PELICAN, Hearts & Sciences and Disney. Each category sponsor will also donate $25,000 to its respective category winner.

Sam Allen, Defender U.S. Brand Director, said:“Each year we are incredibly inspired by the video submissions for the Defender Service Awards from organizations throughout North America and their tireless acts of service for their communities. This initiative is a reflection on the Defender brand's commitment to supporting and furthering humanitarian efforts across the globe.”

A sixth category, Defender Service Honorees, is designed for past 2021-2023 finalists who have been given a second chance to win a custom Defender 130 vehicle. These worthy organizations did not win their category, however their continued support of their communities and need for a capable vehicle warrants a second chance.

Public voting will take place from October 2nd, 2024, through October 17th, 2024, to determine the ultimate winners of the six categories of the 2024 Defender Service Awards. To view the finalist videos and vote, please visit Defender Service Awards at

The winning organization from each of the six categories will be announced at this year's Destination Defender event. Encouraging participants to embrace the impossible, the weekend celebration will take place from November 22-24, 2024, at href="" rel="nofollow" target="_blank" title="">Calamigos Ran in Malibu, California, and will feature Defender experiences that channel the adventurous spirit of the brand. A special evening celebration on November 23rd will be held to announce the six winning organizations.

The Defender family of models, 90, 110, 130, continues to expand and evolve to suit the many uses by their owners. Defender OCTA, the new high‐performance hero will be available in North America for the 2025 model year. Featuring a V8 Twin Turbo, producing 636hp, 6D Dynamics Air Suspension, and active exhaust system, Defender OCTA will offer an unparalleled breadth of capability, comfort and composure, whether on‐road or off‐road. New for 2025 model year, optional second‐row Captain Chairs are available in the Defender 130 to provide comfort and luxury with aisle access to the spacious third row.

To learn more about the 2024 Defender Service Awards, please visit />1. ABBREVIATED RULES. NO PURCHASE OR PAYMENT NECESSARY TO ENTER OR WIN. Begins on June 17, 2024, to Oct 17, 2024. TO ENTER MUST BE 18 YEARS OR OLDER IN THE 50 UNITED STATES AND D.C., PUERTO RICO, OR CANADA, AN ELIGIBLE CHARITABLE ORGANIZATION, AND HAVE AT LEAST ONE DIRECTOR THAT IS 18 YEARS OR OLDER RESIDING IN THE 50 UNITED STATES AND D.C., PUERTO RICO, OR CANADA. Contest is void where prohibited by law. Contest subject to the complete Official Rules. Visit href="" rel="nofollow" target="_blank" title="/experiences/events">/experiences/event ‐and‐sponsorships/defender‐service‐awards/index.html or /en/experiences/sponsorship/defender for Official Rules and prize descriptions. Sponsor: Jaguar Land Rover North America, LLC, 100 Jaguar Land Rover Way, Mahwah, NJ 07495.

2. Information and rules on the 'Defender Service Awards' presented by Chase can be found here, and Canadian rules can be found here.

About the Defender Brand

Defender embraces the impossible. Each member of the Defender family is purposefully designed, highly desirable and seriously durable. A modern-day hero that respects the past but at the same time anticipates the future.

Available in 90, 110 and 130 body styles, with up to eight seats, each has a charisma of its own.

A beacon of liberty since 1948, Defender supports humanitarian and conservation work with the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies and the Tusk Trust.

The Defender brand is underpinned by Land Rover – a mark of trust built on 75 years of expertise in technology and off-road capability.

Defender vehicles are designed and engineered in the UK and sold in 121 countries. It belongs to the JLR house of brands alongside Range Rover, Discovery and Jaguar.

Important notice

JLR is constantly seeking ways to improve the specification, design and production of its vehicles, parts and accessories and alterations take place continually. Whilst every effort is made to produce up-to-date literature, this document should not be regarded as an infallible guide to current specifications or availability, nor does it constitute an offer for the sale of any particular vehicle, part or accessory.

About Guardian Angels Medical Service Dogs

Guardian Angels Medical Service Dogs is a nonprofit organization dedicated to training and donating highly skilled medical service dogs for individuals living with disabilities, with a focus on U.S. military veterans and first responders. With an emphasis on enhancing the lives and independence of their recipients, Guardian Angels Medical Service Dogs has successfully paired hundreds of dogs with deserving individuals, making a positive impact on families and communities across the nation.

CONTACT: Mary Jo Brandt Guardian Angels Medical Service Dogs, Inc. 800-398-6102 ...