Federated Wireless Announces General Availability Of Its Groundbreaking Adaptive Network Planner (ANP) At WISPAPALOOZA 2024

ARLINGTON, Va., Oct. 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Federated Wireless, the leader in shared spectrum management, today announced the general availability of its Adaptive Planner (ANP), an AI-driven, cutting-edge tool designed to meet the evolving demands of fixed wireless access (FWA) and private networks. As the $42.45 billion Broadband Equity, Access, and Deployment (BEAD) program-part of the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act (IIJA)-accelerates efforts to close the digital divide, Federated Wireless' ANP delivers real-time, precise data that optimizes network performance, ensures efficient use of BEAD funds, and drives profitability for service providers.



CBRS: The Prime Spectrum for BEAD-Funded Networks

CBRS has become a top choice for broadband deployment under BEAD, a $42.5 billion program to expand high-speed internet in unserved and underserved U.S. areas. BEAD prioritizes reliable, scalable, and cost-effective technologies, making CBRS ideal for its licensed and unlicensed spectrum, flexibility, and better performance than 5 GHz, 6 GHz, or satellite. However, successful CBRS deployment needs advanced, dynamic planning. Federated Wireless' ANP offers real-time insights with 1-meter precision, reducing errors and maximizing efficiency as FWA providers work to close the digital divide.

“With BEAD funding driving unprecedented growth in FWA networks, ANP empowers providers with real-time data for accurate, efficient planning,” said Iyad Tarazi, CEO of Federated Wireless.“This ensures faster deployment in underserved areas, better use of resources, and stronger profitability.”

AI-Driven Precision: ANP's Game-Changing Capabilities

Federated Wireless' Adaptive Network Planning (ANP) tool is the first in the industry to deliver live RF channel planning and coverage analysis using real-time shared spectrum data, enhanced by AI-powered propagation modeling. Designed for the dynamic conditions of CBRS, ANP adjusts in real-time to factors such as user density and interference, streamlining network deployment and improving performance forecasting. ANP also includes powerful and flexible APIs to streamline all features and functions with existing business systems and processes.

Tailored Modules for Any Use Case

Federated Wireless's ANP tool includes four separate modules, reflecting distinct areas of operation and focus. These include:



The Tower Evaluator uses advanced RF modeling, LiDAR, and geospatial data to simulate and optimize tower locations, refining placements for maximum coverage and equipment performance while minimizing infrastructure.



The Customer Site Optimizer validates installation sites with precise RF modeling and SINR analysis, optimizing equipment placement to reduce follow-ups and simplify deployments.

The Network Optimizer enables dynamic management of shared spectrum networks, integrating real-time SAS/AFC data and AI-driven analytics to detect and resolve issues across 3.5, 5, and 6 GHz bands, improving performance and scalability.

The FCC BDC Reporter automates Broadband Data Collection (BDC) reporting, leveraging the FCC's Location Fabric for accurate coverage predictions, easing compliance, and ensuring networks meet BEAD standards.

"Federated Wireless is uniquely positioned to address the complexities of spectrum management," said Federated Wireless Chief Revenue Officer Becky Bobzien-Simms.“As a trusted steward of CBRS spectrum data, we've refined the art of spectrum sharing, security, and allocation over the past decade. Our ANP technology takes network planning to the next level, delivering dynamic insights that bridge the gap between planned and real-world usage.”

Experience ANP Firsthand at WISPAPALOOZA 2024

About Federated Wireless

Federated Wireless is the leader in shared spectrum management, delivering cutting-edge solutions that enable dynamic and efficient use of CBRS and other shared spectrum bands. With over a decade of experience, Federated Wireless helps FWA providers optimize their networks and drive progress in closing the digital divide.

