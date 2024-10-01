Uproar PR Expands Arts And Entertainment Portfolio With The Orlando Museum Of Art

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Award-winning PR firm continues to support Orlando's attractions with relations and digital services, increasing national and local brand awareness

ORLANDO, Fla., Oct. 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Uproar PR , a global, award-winning public relations agency providing media relations, thought leadership, digital and influencer services, today announces its partnership with the Orlando Museum of Art (OMA) to provide public relations and communications strategy.

The full-service PR agency is increasing OMA's brand awareness through media relations and digital services to spotlight its curated collection and increase attendance at its exhibitions, events and additional programming.

The Orlando Museum of Art – Orlando's flagship museum – has been providing visual art education and experiences for 100 years and welcomes more than 130,000 visitors annually.

Uproar is sharing stories on OMA's mission, exhibitions, collections and special events with both local and national media, as well as highlighting the importance of connecting people through art.

Uproar is also executing a social media strategy, developing content that engages with target audiences, facilitates lead generation and boosts ticket sales. Since onboarding, Uproar has already grown OMA's impressions by 80%.

"OMA is a long-standing, staple attraction in the heart of Orlando, and we are honored to become an extension of the team,” said Mike Harris, co-founder and CMO of Uproar PR.“We've been given an opportunity to pull from our deep insight into the arts and entertainment industry and it's been extremely fulfilling to see how it has shaped the success of our campaign. Our focus now is to continue this momentum, sharing then news of OMA's exciting new exhibits.”

“It's important that we foster deep connections with our community and continue to build our programs, because we know the impact art can have,” said Cathryn Mattson, CEO of OMA. "We needed a partner that knew how to tell our story through traditional media and social media. Since engaging with Uproar, we have seen exciting momentum and more visitors enjoying our dynamic exhibitions and excellent education programs.”

Based in Orlando, Uproar has managed PR efforts for many of the area's premier events, including the 2024 U.S. Olympic Marathon Trials, the NFL Pro Bowl and March Madness college basketball games, as well as many of the leading local companies and associations.

About Uproar PR

Uproar PR is an award-winning, full-service agency that delivers top-tier results to drive sales and raise awareness for its clients. With service offerings in media relations, social media, thought leadership and influencer marketing, Uproar PR continually places its clients at the forefront of national and industry trends. The PR agency works with a broad spectrum of technology, lifestyle, consumer and professional services clients. Devoted to quality results and a top-notch corporate culture, Uproar PR has been recognized by Inc.'s Power Partner Awards, on Entrepreneur's list of Top Company Cultures, as a Gold Stevie Award Winner, one of Florida Trend's Best Companies to Work For, Chicago Inno's Top 100 Coolest Companies to Work for in Chicago, and a Platinum Hermes Creative Awards winner. For more information, visit .

About the Orlando Museum of Art

Founded in 1924, the Orlando Museum of Art is a leading cultural institution in the Southeast, dedicated to inspiring creativity, passion, and intellectual curiosity by connecting people with art and new ideas.

Media Contact

Elsa Anschuetz

Uproar PR

