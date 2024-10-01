Credent Wealth Management Acquires Clarify Wealth Management, Expanding Its Geographical Reach To Cincinnati And Lafayette, IN.

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) This marks Credent's 13th in six years and pushes the RIA's total AUM to $3.2B

Auburn, IN, Oct. 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CX Institutional, LLC d/b/a Credent Wealth Management (“Credent”), a fee only RIA headquartered in Indiana, has announced the acquisition of Clarify Wealth Management (“Clarify Wealth”), a fee-only RIA headquartered in Cincinnati with additional locations in Columbus, Ohio and Lafayette, Indiana. The $450 million acquisition represents a significant milestone in Credent's growth strategy, pushing its total AUM beyond $3 billion.

The integration will not only expand Credent's footprint into Cincinnati, Columbus, and Lafayette, Indiana, but also enhances the investment solutions available to Clarify Wealth's existing clients. These enhancements include access to Credent's unified managed account platform, which offers direct indexing and structured notes, and will provide clients with more comprehensive financial strategies, elevating their overall experience. The partnership also allows Clarify Wealth to leverage Credent's advanced technology and resources, leading to a more efficient and effective client service model.

"We're thrilled to welcome the talented team at Clarify Wealth to the Credent family," said David Hefty, CEO of Credent Wealth Management .“Their unwavering commitment to client service resonates deeply with our own values, and it feels like a perfect fit. This partnership isn't just about business; it's about building relationships and enhancing the experience we provide to our clients in Cincinnati and beyond. Together, we're going to achieve great things."

For Clarify Wealth, the acquisition fulfills the ability to have continuity for their clients while providing a future succession plan for the three founding partners: James Brandenburgh, CFP ® and Chief Executive Officer; Aubrey Ramey, CFP ® and Chief Financial Officer; and Brad Clark, CFP ® and Chief Investment Officer. Clarify Wealth's next generation of advisors will also join Credent as partners. The Clarify team, known for their high-touch, comprehensive client experience, includes seven CERTIFIED FINANCIAL PLANNERSTM (CFPs®) and two experienced operational support staff members who will fully integrate into Credent's service model.



"A strong partnership is much like a good marriage; it thrives on trust and shared values, and we truly believe we've found the perfect match in Credent Wealth," said James Brandenburgh, CEO of Clarify Wealth Management . "Their dedication to personalized client care resonates deeply with us, making this feel like coming home. Together, we're excited to enhance our services and offer our clients even more resources and innovative solutions. As a combined team, we look forward to fostering growth and elevating the financial well-being of the communities we serve."

With this acquisition, Credent reinforces its position as a trusted partner for succession planning among financial advisors. Hefty added,“We recognize many advisors are considering their succession options in the coming years. Our goal is to be the firm of choice for those looking for a seamless transition that prioritizes the client experience.”

This deal marks Credent's 13th acquisition in six years, demonstrating its commitment to strategic growth while maintaining a singular focus on building a "forever firm" dedicated to excellence in client service, planning, investment solutions, and operational integrity. It is also Credent's first acquisition since receiving a strategic investment earlier this year from Crestline Investors, an alternative investment manager with over $18 billion in AUM. These funds will continue to fuel Credent's active M&A strategy and be used to further invest in the business, specifically Credent's Advisor Solutions platform (“CAS”), a TAMP that leverages Credent's best-in-class shared services and GIPS certified investment platform to support independent advisors.

For more information about Credent Wealth Management and its services, please visit .

CX Institutional, LLC d/b/a Credent Wealth Management, a $3.2 billion RIA headquartered in Indiana, offers commission-free, transparent, and impactful advice through financial planning, investment, and client-centric services. Since launching in 2018, Credent Wealth Management has experienced robust organic and inorganic growth, completing over 13 acquisitions through a model that provides advisors with cooperative, customized transitions as they seek a succession plan. Throughout its continued growth, Credent Wealth maintains a singular focus on building a "forever firm" dedicated to excellence in client service, investment solutions, and operational integrity. In 2023, Credent was recognized by Forbes as one of the top RIA firms in the U.S. For more information, visit

About Clarify Wealth Management

Clarify Wealth Management, a $450 million RIA headquartered in Cincinnati, specializes in investment management and comprehensive financial planning services tailored for middle-class clients. With a focus on personalized service, the firm takes pride in helping clients navigate their financial journeys, empowering them to achieve their retirement goals and secure their financial futures. The highly qualified team at Clarify Wealth features seven CERTIFIED FINANCIAL PLANNERSTM (CFPs®) and two experienced operational support staff.

CONTACT: Ficomm Partners ...