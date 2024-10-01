Nexxen Launches ‘The Pivotal Electorate’ Report, Sharing Key Insights On Hispanic/Latine Voters Ahead Of U.S. Election

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Leveraging its proprietary Discovery platform, Nexxen has unearthed unique data on the Hispanic and Latine electorate in swing states and across the U.S.

NEW YORK, Oct. 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nexxen, a global, unified advertising with deep expertise in and Connected TV ("CTV"), has conducted original research utilizing its proprietary Discovery tool to reveal insights into the types of content with which Hispanic/Latine voters in swing states like Arizona and Nevada, as well as across the U.S., are engaging. This in-depth analysis offers a unique view into the interests and media consumption habits of one of the country's most influential voter blocs ahead of the 2024 election.

The study, conducted using Nexxen Discovery, delves into the preferences of U.S. adults aged 18+ who identify as Hispanic/Latine. With data drawn from a diverse array of sources – including proprietary user web panels, ad exposure, TV viewership, bid streams and first-party data – Nexxen Discovery has identified key trends that may be shaping the political landscape for Hispanic/Latine voters.

Key findings include:



Hispanic/Latine voters in Arizona prioritize gun control, immigration and reproductive rights more than other hot-button issues, while those in Nevada are more heavily focused on the recent rise in COVID-19 cases and price-gouging

The ways Hispanic/Latine generations consume content vary drastically – Boomers+ prefer in-depth analysis, Millennials gravitate towards simplicity and Gen Z is drawn to sensationalism While sports content is at the top of the list to find the 25+ demographic, the younger generation is more likely to be reached on fandom and fantasy sites

“Recognizing the rich nuance of our population is more important than ever, especially in today's complex political landscape,” said Sham Mathis, Director of Research at Nexxen.“A blanket strategy simply won't work when we consider the diverse backgrounds, experiences and beliefs that shape people's perspectives, including their political leanings. By diving deeper into the data – as we've done in this report – we can uncover critical insights that allow advertisers and campaigns to connect with voters on a more personal level. Ultimately, we believe understanding these nuances is key to delivering impactful and resonant messaging.”

Nexxen Discovery provides insights that enable marketers and political campaigns to better understand and connect with target audiences, including the Hispanic/Latine community. To learn more about Nexxen Discovery and view the full Hispanic/Latine voter report, 'The Pivotal Electorate,' please visit pages.nexxen.com/pivotalelectorate

Methodology

For this report, Nexxen conducted data analysis that explored distinct segments of the adult 18+ population, such as age and race/ethnicity. Custom audiences were built to allow for deeper analysis of each segment. The audience in this report is a custom group designed for Nexxen Discovery insights. It consists of US adults aged 18+ of Hispanic/Latine ethnicity.

More specifically, this audience was built using Nexxen's standard methodology, focusing on over-indexing topic areas for the Hispanic/Latine electorate. By identifying top phrases and keywords from specific websites in the audience's native language (e.g., Spanish) and predicating the audience was built on engagement behavior, Nexxen was able to achieve a geographic and political balance. Census data also helped ensure the audience accurately represented that of the U.S. Hispanic/Latine demographic.

Insights were derived from Nexxen's proprietary audience discovery technology, Discovery. Discovery data is based on online user consumption/engagement and comes from wide-ranging online sources, such as: proprietary user web panels, ad exposure and TV viewership, bid streams and first-party data.

About Nexxen

Nexxen empowers advertisers, agencies, publishers and broadcasters around the world to utilize data and advanced TV in the ways that are most meaningful to them. Our flexible and unified technology stack comprises a demand-side platform (“DSP”) and supply-side platform (“SSP”), with the Nexxen Data Platform at its core. With streaming in our DNA, Nexxen's robust capabilities span discovery, planning, activation, monetization, measurement and optimization – available individually or in combination – all designed to enable our partners to reach their goals, no matter how far-reaching or hyper niche they may be.



Nexxen is headquartered in Israel and maintains offices throughout the United States, Canada, Europe and Asia-Pacific, and is traded on the London Stock Exchange (AIM: NEXN) and NASDAQ (NEXN). For more information, visit .

