Snap Names Circana A Preferred Measurement Partner With Expanded Suite Of Solutions For Snapchat Advertisers Globally

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Advertisers gain enhanced insights into sales impact driven by Snapchat campaigns

Chicago, Oct. 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CircanaTM is pleased to announce today that it has been designated by Snap Inc. as a preferred measurement partner. This new agreement expands the availability of Circana's advanced measurement solutions to Snapchat advertisers worldwide, empowering them with deeper insights into the impact of their digital advertising campaigns on CPG sales. Under this new agreement, Snapchat advertisers can now access Circana's Ansa, Household Lift, and Market Lift solutions across various regions.

“The increasingly complex path to purchase, coupled with fragmented media tactics and shopper marketing campaigns, has made it difficult for advertisers to measure their true impact,” said Amy Marentic, president, Global Solutions, Circana.“Circana's Market Lift leverages our extensive retailer partnerships and point-of-sale data to help marketers understand the causality of sales when marketing elements change. With Market Lift now available to Snapchat advertisers in the United States, EMEA, Australia, and New Zealand, brands can gain quick insights and optimize their campaigns for better return on advertising spend (ROAS).”

“At Snap, we are committed to offering our advertising partners the best tools to measure and optimize their campaigns,” said Darshan Kantak, senior vice president, Revenue Product, Snap Inc.“Our expanded partnership with Circana will empower CPG brands and general merchandise retailers to gain precise insights into their advertising effectiveness and ultimately drive successful outcomes through their Snapchat campaigns.”

By integrating Circana's extensive point-of-sale, frequent shopper, causal, and media exposure data, Snapchat advertisers can analyze the impact of actual in-store sales lift in real time throughout their campaigns. This expanded partnership provides marketers with the tools they need to navigate the complexities of the marketplace and drive measurable results.



About Circana

Circana is a leading advisor on the complexity of consumer behavior. Through superior technology, advanced analytics, cross-industry data, and deep expertise, we provide clarity that helps almost 7,000 of the world's leading brands and retailers take action and unlock business growth. We understand more about the complete consumer, the complete store, and the complete wallet so our clients can go beyond the data to apply insights, ignite innovation, meet consumer demand, and outpace the competition. Learn more at circana.com .

