AMERANT BANK NAMES STERLING HARRELL AS BROWARD MARKET PRESIDENT

Plantation, FL, Oct. 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Amerant announced today that Sterling Harrell has joined the Bank as EVP, Broward Market President . Harrell brings a wealth of experience and a proven track record in commercial and management, making him a valuable addition to Amerant Bank in Broward County. He will be based in Amerant's recently opened Planation, FL regional headquarters.

Harrell's most recent role was as the Managing Director - Middle Market Florida for TD Bank, where he demonstrated exceptional performance as a results-oriented senior leader who excels in the development and implementation of comprehensive relationship-based strategies.

“We are delighted to welcome Sterling to the Amerant team. His extensive experience and leadership capabilities will be invaluable as we continue to grow our franchise across Broward County, said Jerry Plush, Chairman and CEO of Amerant Bank.“I am confident that Sterling will be a significant contributor and play an essential role to our Bank's continued success in bringing value-added banking solutions and service to our customers in this key market.”

Harrell's appointment signifies another deliberate move in Amerant's continued dedication to Broward County and growth throughout South Florida.

“I am excited to join Amerant Bank and lead the Broward market team. I look forward to leveraging my experience and working with our team members to deliver value-based solutions and achieve continued success,” said Sterling Harrell.

Prior to joining Amerant, Sterling held several leadership positions at financial institutions across South and Central Florida, including TD Bank, SunTrust, and Fairwinds Credit Union, among others. He has also been involved as a board member of organizations like the Association for Corporate Growth South Florida Chapter and the Financial and International Business Association.

Amerant recently held a private client reception at its new Broward regional office located in Plantation at 1200 S Pine Island Rd #700, Plantation, FL 33324. This office is home to key lines of business that contribute with the economic development of the businesses in the area. With this new location, Amerant Bank now has over half of its 600 plus member workforce working in Broward County.

