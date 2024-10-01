Kernel Advisory Places 86Th On The Globe And Mail's Sixth Annual Ranking Of Canada's Top Growing Companies

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) Rapid growth reflects the team's expertise in navigating complex cybersecurity challenges and the trust clients place in Kernel to deliver actionable outcomes with speed and precision.” - Ira Goldstein, Founder of Kernel Advisory

TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, October 1, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Kernel Advisory , a leading cybersecurity advisory firm specializing in M&A, risk management, and strategic business consulting, is proud to announce it has been ranked No. 86 out of 416 companies on the 2024 Report on Business magazine's list of Canada's Top Growing Companies.

Canada's Top Growing Companies, launched in 2019, ranks Canadian companies on three-year revenue growth. Kernel earned its spot in this year's ranking with a remarkable growth rate of 487%.

Renowned for its ability to bridge the gap between technical expertise and business strategy, Kernel empowers private equity funds, corporate clients, and government entities to navigate complex transactions and cybersecurity challenges with confidence. Whether conducting rigorous due diligence, assessing and mitigating risks, implementing technical controls, or developing comprehensive integration roadmaps, Kernel Advisory ensures that clients have the information and support they need to make critical decisions quickly and effectively.

“This ranking is a significant milestone for the Kernel team and a testament to the value we bring to our clients,” said Ira Goldstein, Founder of Kernel Advisory.“Rapid growth reflects the team's expertise in navigating complex cybersecurity challenges and the trust clients place in Kernel to deliver actionable outcomes with speed and precision.”

“Our annual ranking of Canada's Top Growing Companies reflects the sector-spanning ingenuity of this country's entrepreneurs and corporate leaders,” says Dawn Calleja, Editor of Report on Business magazine.“We believe telling their stories will inspire the next generation.”

"The Globe and Mail congratulates this year's Canada's Top Growing Companies' winners for achieving exceptional growth and resilience in facing business challenges," says Andrew Saunders, CEO of The Globe and Mail.“It is a testament to dedication, strategic vision, and innovative drive.”

About The Globe and Mail

The Globe and Mail is Canada's foremost news media company, leading the national discussion and causing policy change through brave and independent journalism since 1844. With our award-winning coverage of business, politics and national affairs, The Globe and Mail newspaper reaches 6.2 million readers every week in our print or digital formats, and Report on Business magazine reaches 2.9 million readers in print and digital every issue. Our investment in innovative data science means that as the world continues to change, so does The Globe. The Globe and Mail is owned by Woodbridge, the investment arm of the Thomson family.

About Kernel Advisory

Kernel Advisory is a leading cybersecurity advisory firm specializing in M&A, risk management, and strategic business consulting. We serve private equity funds, corporate clients, and government entities, offering a comprehensive suite of services that covers the entire advisory lifecycle from product, market and business strategy, through technical assessments, remediation and operational management. With decades of combined industry experience, Kernel Advisory is trusted by clients worldwide to deliver precise, actionable insights at the speed required by today's dynamic threat landscape.

