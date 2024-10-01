Key Point Academy Honored With 2024 Best Of Florida Award For Holistic Educational Excellence

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, October 1, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Key Point Academy has proudly received the prestigious 2024 Best of Florida Award, a significant recognition that highlights the institution's commitment to providing a holistic education. This accolade celebrates more than just academic success; it honors the Academy's dedication to fostering an environment where students are encouraged to explore, discover, and develop into well-rounded individuals Academy's educational philosophy goes beyond traditional academics, placing equal importance on character development and innovative teaching methods.



This approach has deeply resonated with the community, as demonstrated by the overwhelming support from parents who voted for the Academy's recognition.“At Key Point Academy, we believe in the limitless potential of every child,” said Claudiane Moraes, Founding Principal of Key Point Academy.“Our mission is to create a space where students feel supported, challenged, and empowered to achieve both academic and personal goals.”



This mission is reflected in every aspect of the school, from personalized learning plans to a robust STEAM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts, and Mathematics) curriculum designed to prepare students for the future. Key Point Academy is distinguished by its strong family-oriented atmosphere, embracing a multicultural approach that fosters respect and inclusivity, making the school a second home for its students of the Academy's core educational pillars is the belief that education should be holistic. Every child at Key Point Academy can learn a musical instrument, explore various art forms, and engage in hands-on learning experiences that foster critical thinking and problem-solving skills. The goal is to not only prepare students for high school but to lay a foundation for a lifetime of success and fulfillment.



As the Academy continues to expand, with a new state-of-the-art facility set to open in August 2025, it remains steadfast in its core principles. The new building will feature advanced amenities such as a music recording studio, a multipurpose indoor court, and an innovation lab, each designed to enhance the learning experience and inspire a love for education.



The 2024 Best of Florida Award is a testament to the community's appreciation for Key Point Academy's dedication to excellence. This honor recognizes not only the school's academic achievements but also its role in shaping future leaders who are well-educated, mindful, creative, and socially responsible.

“We are thrilled to receive the Best of Florida Award,” added Moraes.“But the real reward is seeing our students thrive, knowing that we are preparing them not just for academic success, but for life.”



