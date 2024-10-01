Parks Associates: Emergency Response Is Among The Most Valued Smart Speaker Features

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Consumer research highlights AI-enabled features that most appeal to consumers

DALLAS, Oct. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --

Parks Associates' new consumer study Consumer Perception and Use of Generative AI reveals voice commands to alert emergency services

are among the most valued smart speaker applications. Parks Associates research shows 31% of US internet households show interest in a smart home speaker/display that can request medical, fire, or assistance with voice commands.

Parks Associates

Continue Reading

"Companies like Alarm, Ubiety, Origin Wireless, and Ivani all leverage sensors in the home to enhance their platforms," said Elizabeth Parks , President and CMO, Parks Associates. "AI capabilities enable better understanding of the context of an event, to determine a real emergency from a false alarm, to distinguish a family member from a stranger, or to identify regular movement versus a fall. Conversational AI can build on this intelligence to layer a new audio component onto the home's emergency services and add a much-needed new use case for smart speakers and voice assistants."

After rapid growth in the first five years, the market for smart speakers and displays has hit a ceiling. Parks Associates research shows 50% of US internet households own a smart speaker or display in 2024, with little growth since 2021. Category leaders seek to reinvigorate the category with a more intuitive and natural experience powered by generative AI. The smart speaker user base is ready for next-generation applications, according to the new research:



50% of smart speaker or display owners have used a generative AI tool, versus 30% of non-users. Apple

HomePod users in particular show high usage (71%), compared to users of Google (59%) and Amazon (46%) smart speaker platforms.

"To address the waning demand for voice devices, and the perception of limited utility, companies can enhance voice experiences with personalized features that adapt to user preferences," Parks said. "Providing clear user guides and addressing privacy concerns will also help build trust and confidence in using voice commands."

The study, available for purchase , highlights AI-enabled features and benefits across Parks Associates' coverage of connected living markets to highlight the tangible benefits of AI that most appeal to consumers today.

To schedule an interview with an analyst or to request specific data, please contact Mindi Sue Sternblitz-Rubenstein at [email protected] or 972-490-1113.

About Parks Associates

Parks Associates, a woman-founded and certified business, is an internationally recognized market research and consulting company specializing in emerging consumer technology products and services. Founded in 1986, Parks Associates provides business intelligence and research services through its proprietary methodologies developed over decades, including quarterly surveys of 10,000 internet households.

The company's expertise crosses many industries: home security and smart home, streaming video, broadband and pay-TV services, digital media and platforms, gaming, Wi-Fi and home networks, connected health, support, consumer electronics, home control systems, energy management, and tech solutions for the multi-dwelling (MDU), small-to-medium business (SMB), and commercial building markets.

Each year, Parks Associates brings thousands of leaders together for its webinars and annual events. The firm hosts the annual executive research and strategy conferences CONNECTIONSTM, Connected Health Summit, Smart Energy Summit, Smart Spaces, and Future of Video.

SOURCE Parks Associates

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED