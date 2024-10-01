Segra Expands Market Reach With Strategic Acquisition Of Everstream's All-Fiber Network In St. Louis Metro

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) CHARLOTTE, N.C. and CLEVELAND, Oct. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Segra , a leading provider of high-capacity, fiber-based communication networks, and Everstream, a business-only fiber network, today announced that Segra has acquired Everstream's all-fiber in the St. Louis metropolitan area. This strategic move advances Segra's ongoing efforts to improve service options to its customers by adding nearly 1,000 route miles to its national

network . The new footprint will be connected to Segra's Southeast and Midwest networks, bringing greater capacity, state-of-the-art fiber connectivity, and customer focused technology solutions to a broader market.



"This acquisition represents a key milestone in Segra's strategy to bring competitive options to more customers," said Kevin Anderson, CEO of Segra. "By acquiring Everstream's St. Louis assets, Segra broadens the reach of our best-in-class fiber network into a new market, and also reaffirms our commitment to delivering a white-glove customer service experience, greater network capacity, and innovative technology solutions to our customers. We are thrilled to welcome Everstream's St. Louis-based employees and customers to the Segra family."



Segra is committed to ensuring a smooth transition for customers, who will immediately gain access to its national service footprint and customer service offerings. Segra's network features the latest advances in IP, Ethernet and dark fiber architectures, as well as a suite of other services.



Ken Fitzpatrick, CEO of Everstream, said, "We are confident Segra is the right owner for the St. Louis network and will seamlessly provide the reliable service our St. Louis metro customers have come to expect."





This market acquisition follows Segra's recent integration with Unite Private Networks (UPN). Segra was acquired by Cox Communications in 2021 and merged with UPN in July 2023. The combined strengths of both Segra and UPN are already paving the way for enhanced service offerings across the U.S.



"Cox is committed to serving our business customers with comprehensive technology solutions, from fiber networks connecting their locations to managed IT and cloud solutions," said Mark Greatrex, president, Cox Communications. "By acquiring more fiber miles in new markets, we extend our ability to power customers' innovative operations and fuel their future growth."



Financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed.



PJT Partners acted as financial advisor to Everstream.



About Everstream®

Everstream has raised the bar for business connectivity, delivering a business-only fiber network with the speed, reliability, scale and performance that today's enterprises demand. With more than 27,500 route miles of fiber and speeds up to 100 Gbps, Everstream's enterprise-grade network delivers robust business fiber services, including dedicated internet access, dark fiber, Ethernet and data center solutions. Through its "Do What You Say You Will Do" approach, Everstream is a valued partner dedicated to the success of business customers. For more information, visit everstream .



About Segra:

Segra owns and operates a wide and dense fiber-optic infrastructure footprint that provides state-of-the-art connectivity, cybersecurity, cloud and collaboration solutions, all backed by industry leading service and reliability. Serving over 20,000 connected customer locations in 24 states and 43,000 fiber route miles, Segra has been providing customer focused solutions for over 125 years. Segra is a standalone fiber company owned by Cox Communications. For more information, visit segra .

Through Segra, Cox Business, RapidScale and Hospitality Network, Cox Communications provides a broad commercial solutions portfolio including advanced cloud and managed IT solutions and fiber-based network solutions that create connected environments, unique hospitality experiences and support diverse applications for nearly 370,000 businesses nationwide.

