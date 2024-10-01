Earthlink® Acquires Minnesota-Based Fixed Wireless Provider Nextera Communications

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) The latest addition to the EarthLink Business marks the fifth business internet in the last year for the ISP

ATLANTA, Oct. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- EarthLink, a premier internet service provider, announced today its acquisition of Nextera Communications, a leading provider of fixed wireless, voice, and data solutions in Minnesota. This acquisition, EarthLink's fifth in the past year, signifies a major step in expanding its service offerings to small and medium-sized businesses across the United States.

"We're excited to welcome Nextera into the EarthLink Business fold," said

Glenn Goad, CEO of EarthLink. "With the acquisition of Nextera, we are enhancing our service offerings and affirming our commitment to providing our business customers with a seamless, high-quality internet experience nationwide."

Nextera Communications has been at the forefront of delivering network services for nearly two decades, becoming the go-to fixed wireless connectivity provider for Minnesota businesses. This strategic acquisition by EarthLink marks a continuation of its expansion efforts in the business internet domain.

"We are thrilled to become a part of EarthLink, a company that shares our passion for innovation and excellence in internet service provision," Greg Arvig, President and CEO of Nextera Communications, said. "This acquisition represents a milestone in our journey, promising to bring together the strengths of both Nextera and EarthLink for unmatched service offerings in the Midwest. It's an exciting new chapter for us, our employees, and, most importantly, our customers, who will benefit from expanded capabilities and the robust network that EarthLink is known for."

The addition of Nextera Communication's employees, services, and customers will enhance EarthLink's serviceability for residents and businesses across the Midwest.

"This acquisition not only signifies growth for EarthLink Business but also reinforces our commitment to delivering superior internet services." said

Mike Toplesik, President of EarthLink. "By welcoming Nextera Communications into the EarthLink family, we are not just expanding our geographical footprint; we are enhancing our ability to meet the unique needs of small to medium-sized businesses with even greater efficiency and personalized care."

Effective immediately, the acquisition underscores EarthLink's ambition towards organic growth in the fixed wireless sector and its vision to establish the largest, most reliable network nationwide.

"This strategic move brings us closer to our goal of unparalleled network reliability and service excellence across the U.S., setting new industry standards." said Goad. "I look forward to the future we're building together with Nextera."

To learn more about EarthLink Business, visit earthlink.

About EarthLink

EarthLink is a top U.S. internet service provider delivering wired and wireless access to more homes and small businesses than any other ISP. EarthLink delivers the right technology at the right price to create the right connection for customers. Consumers voted EarthLink the number one ISP in America in 2020 for three years running. An independent company headquartered in Atlanta, EarthLink was certified as a Great Place to Work since 2020. To learn more, visit earthlink.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Chris Roy

Chief Strategy Officer

[email protected]

SOURCE EarthLink

