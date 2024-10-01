The European Leg Of Huawei Network Summit 2024 Is Successfully Held, Propelling The Intelligent Development Of Europe

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) MUNICH, Oct. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The European leg of Summit 2024 was successfully held in Munich, Germany, attracting more than 1100 experts, leaders, and partners from over 30 countries, including Germany, France, Italy, Switzerland, Spain, and Türkiye. At this event, Huawei launched all-new Xinghe Intelligent Network products and solutions to Europe, and invited industry pioneers from public services, education, healthcare, and sectors to share their best network practices for the intelligent era.

Steven Zhao, Vice President of Huawei's Data Communications Product Line, giving the speech

Europe has always been at the forefront of industry digital transformation. Willi Song, President of Huawei's European Enterprise Sales Department, said, "Innovation Never Stops - it not only reflects our firm commitment to the future, but also marks our dedication to accelerating Europe's digital and intelligent transformation. "

The advent of the intelligent era places never-seen-before network requirements. Huawei responds to this by continuing to develop more leading products and solutions. Steven Zhao, Vice President of Huawei's Data Communications Product Line, said, "All industries ramp up intelligent transformation, driving network evolution to the new era of Net5.5G. Against this backdrop, Huawei Xinghe Intelligent Network focuses on intelligent innovation and lays a next-generation foundation featuring optimal application experience assurance, precise traffic scheduling, ultra-high resilience, and high-security ubiquitous protection. "

At this summit, Huawei unveiled more than 10 innovative Xinghe Intelligent Network products and solutions tailored to multiple scenarios, such as campus networks, WANs, data center networks, and network security. Featured offerings include all-scenario Wi-Fi 7 APs, the industry's first 100 Tbps fixed-form Ethernet data center switch, the industry's first 51.2 Tbps liquid-cooled fixed-form data center switch, the industry's highest-port-density router for the cloud era, the all-in-one intelligent converged gateway, and the NetMaster (a telecom foundation model application).

In addition to these, Huawei Data Communication announced more professional and intelligent services for global commercial markets, following the release of eight industry-specific solutions in the first half of 2024. For global distribution business markets, Huawei Data Communication has integrated more AI capabilities into the cloud-based Huawei eKit SME Network platform to provide a range of intelligent services free of charge throughout the lifecycle. In particular, user interfaces (UIs) are upgraded to V2.0 for better ease of use, helping SMEs easily go intelligent.

