Ukraine Calls For Restraint From Israel And Lebanon To Prevent War MFA

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukraine is urging Israel and Lebanon to exercise maximum restraint to prevent the conflict from escalating into a large-scale regional war.

This was stated in a comment by the of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine , as reported by Ukrinform.

The Ministry expressed concern over the developments in the Lebanese Republic, particularly in light of Israel's decision to initiate a limited ground operation in Lebanon.

"Strongly condemning the rocket on the territory of Israel by the Hezbollah group, Ukraine calls on the parties to the conflict to exercise maximum restraint in order to prevent the conflict from developing into a large-scale regional war," the Ministry's comment reads.

Additionally, the comment expressed particular concern over the growing number of refugees and internally displaced persons in Lebanon who have been forced to leave their homes in recent days due to the ongoing military conflict.

"Avoiding civilian casualties and preventing violations of international humanitarian law are critically important. It is necessary to put an end to the violence in the region as soon as possible," the Foreign Ministry emphasized.

Ad reported earlier, on October 1, the Israel Defense Forces announced the start of a ground operation in southern Lebanon. According to the IDF, military forces have begun raids against Hezbollah's infrastructure and assets.

The situation in Lebanon escalated last week after Israel declared it was entering a "new phase" in its conflict with Hezbollah. Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant announced that the IDF is concentrating resources on the northern front near the border with Lebanon. This comes after Hezbollah and Israel exchanged airstrikes in late September.