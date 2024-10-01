(MENAFN- Dubai PR Network) Dubai, UAE; October 1st , 2024 : Italy returns to WETEX 2024 with a powerful presence through its Italian Pavilion, organized by the Italian Trade Agency (ITA) in collaboration with the Embassy of Italy in the UAE. This year, 44 leading Italian companies will showcase cutting-edge technologies and environmental solutions, highlighting the country's growing contribution to global sustainability. The Italian Pavilion, located in Halls 6-7 of the Dubai World Trade Centre (DWTC), will run from October 1 to 3 and promises an impressive display of innovation, sustainability, and advanced eco-friendly systems.

Italy's participation in the UAE's premier sustainability event underscores its strong commitment to supporting the UAE's ambitious goals towards a greener future. Italian companies play a pivotal role in offering advanced solutions in energy, water conservation, and environmental sustainability, contributing to the UAE's efforts to develop a resilient and eco-conscious infrastructure.

Italian exports in the renewable energy sector to the UAE have seen remarkable growth in recent years. In 2022, Italy exported renewable energy technologies worth EUR 133.8 million to the UAE. This figure soared to EUR 204 million in 2023 – a notable increase of EUR 70.2 million, or 52.48%. During this period, Italy's market share in the UAE's renewable energy sector also grew from 3.77% to 6%.

The momentum of Italy's presence in the sector has continued into 2024. In the first quarter of 2024, Italy's exports reached EUR 126.3 million, compared to EUR 75.8 million in Q1 2023 and EUR 45.4 million in Q1 2022, marking a 66.54% year-on-year increase. Italy's projected market share in 2024 is expected to rise to 7.52%, demonstrating the country's expanding influence in the UAE's renewable energy market.

Lorenzo Fanara, Ambassador of Italy to the UAE, said:

“Italy and the UAE enjoy a growing partnership on energy and renewables. The Italian private sector is ready to build on this excellent relationship by sharing technologies, expertise, and innovation with their Emirati and international counterparts. WETEX is the ideal venue to demonstrate that sustainability and green technologies are not only essential for the planet's future, but present great business opportunities for companies to grow and expand internationally”.



Valerio Soldani, Italian Trade Commissioner to the UAE and Oman , commented: 'Italy's renewable energy sector is uniquely positioned to deliver both innovation and expertise, fully aligned with the UAE's long-term sustainability objectives. Our presence at WETEX 2024 underscores Italy's strong commitment to fostering collaborations that advance technological progress and environmental responsibility. With 44 companies represented at the Italian Pavilion, we highlight Italy's dedication to driving sustainable innovation and contributing to a greener global economy.

As a leader in renewable energy, Italy has allocated over two billion euros to implement circular economy strategies, enhancing infrastructure for green and resilient waste management systems. This initiative is part of Italy's broader commitment to achieving its national target of generating 40% of electricity from renewable sources by 2030. As of 2023, Italy already generates around 36-38% of its electricity from renewables, positioning the country on track to meet this goal. In the same year, Italy's impact in the sector grew significantly, becoming the fourth-largest exporter of renewable energy technologies to the UAE.

At WETEX, we return with an even stronger group of Italian companies, reaffirming sustainability as a top priority. Over the course of the three-day exhibition, visitors will have the opportunity to engage with Italian manufacturers and service providers offering cutting-edge solutions in environmental and food sanitation, integrated waste management, environmental rehabilitation, water treatment, dewatering equipment, chemical dosing, seawater desalination, alternative fuels, metering pumps, laboratory testing, renewable energy systems, and civil and agricultural applications.'