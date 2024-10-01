Bijouq Launches Power Of Pink' Campaign: Honoring Strength, Resilience And Hope

(MENAFN- Dubai PR Network) This October, in recognition of Breast Cancer Awareness Month, BijouQ, the luxury jewellery house known for its impeccable craftsmanship and timeless elegance, is proud to launch its 'Power of Pink' campaign. Designed to honour the resilience of breast cancer survivors, the initiative embodies strength, hope, and the unwavering spirit of women worldwide.

At the heart of the campaign are four extraordinary women, each with a unique story of courage in their fight against breast cancer. By sharing these narratives, BijouQ aims to elevate awareness, inspire solidarity, and emphasize the importance of early detection and support systems in overcoming life's challenges.

Jewellery has always been more than an accessory-it's an expression of inner strength and identity. BijouQ has curated a special collection featuring selected pieces from its existing range, incorporating pink sapphires and Mother of Pearl to support the Breast Cancer Awareness initiative. These pieces serve as symbols of empowerment, crafted with precision and meaning, designed to honour the incredible women fighting this battle.

A portion of the proceeds from the 'Power of Pink' collection will be donated directly to Friends of Cancer Patients (FOCP), a leading NGO that offers vital support to those affected by breast cancer, ensuring that every purchase contributes to a larger cause-offering breast cancer patients support during their treatment journey.

“Jewellery tells a story, and through our 'Power of Pink' campaign, we are telling a story of strength, compassion, and unity,” say BijouQ co-founders Batool and Marah Kerdi.“We hope to inspire women everywhere to take charge of their health, remind them of the importance of early detection, and show them that they are never alone in their fight.”

With each pink piece, BijouQ isn't just making a fashion statement-it's offering a gesture of love, resilience, and hope, while continuing its dedication to social responsibility through this powerful campaign.

The 'Power of Pink' collection is now available online and at BijouQ store, offering customers a way to wear their support for breast cancer survivors around the world, one exquisite piece at a time. Each piece from the collection carries deeper meaning, turning luxury into purpose. Every sale contributes to the fight against breast cancer, ensuring that those affected receive the support they need.