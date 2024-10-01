MILLER/HOWARD HIGH INCOME EQUITY FUND DECLARES MONTHLY DISTRIBUTION

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Kingston, NY, Oct. 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Board of Trustees of the Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund (NYSE: HIE) (the“Fund”) declares a cash distribution of $0.051 per share for October 2024. HIE: CUSIP–600379 101

Declaration Ex-Date Record Payable October 1, 2024 October 24, 2024 October 24, 2024 October 31, 2024

The Fund's current indicated distribution rate based on its closing price on the New York Stock Exchange on September 30, 2024 ($12.19) is 5.02%. The current indicated rate based on the Fund's net asset value per share ($12.41) is 4.93%.

Each quarter, the Board of Trustees reviews the Adviser's recommended amount of any potential distribution to shareholders. The Board of Trustees will monitor the Fund's distribution level. The Fund's distribution rate may be affected by numerous factors, including changes in realized and projected market returns, Fund performance and other factors. There can be no assurance that an unanticipated change in market conditions or other unforeseen factors will not result in a change in the Fund's distribution rate at a future time. The distribution rate should not be considered the dividend yield or total return on an investment in the Fund.

About the Fund

The Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund seeks high current income, and secondarily long-term capital appreciation, by investing in high-yielding equities strategically allocated across multiple sectors and industries focusing on companies that we view to have a high current yield, growth of dividends and financial strength. The Fund has a 10-year term limit. It will terminate on November 22, 2024. Upon termination of the Fund, shareholders will receive the NAV per share.

The Fund is managed by Miller/Howard Investments Inc., based in Kingston, New York. Miller/Howard Investments Inc.'s total firm assets as of June 30, 2024 were approximately $3.4 billion, including $0.3 billion in assets under advisement. Miller/Howard Investments Inc. focuses on income-producing equities, with an emphasis on high-quality stocks with high yield and strong prospects for dividend growth, offering investors the opportunity for capital appreciation, current income, and growth of income. The firm has managed portfolios for major institutions and individuals for over three decades.

