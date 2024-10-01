Oliveda International, Inc. Subsidiary Olive Tree People Announces Global Expansion

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The water the company doesn't use in its waterless beauty products it brings to the people of Africa by building water wells

SANTA MONICA, CA, Oct. 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Oliveda International, Inc. (OTC Pink: OLVI ) today announced that due to the rapid and sustained growth of its wholly-owned Olive Tree People Inc. subsidiary since its U.S. launch in early 2023, the company and its waterless movement will go global with planned expansion to Canada, the United Kingdom, and an additional continent. The planned expansion was first announced at an Olive Tree People leaders conference held in Santa Monica, California on September 20-22, 2024.

Olive Tree People Founder CEO Thomas Lommel commented,“The number of inquiries in these countries has increased enormously in the past few weeks, and this made the decision very easy for us.

“Olive Tree People and its waterless beauty movement will be made accessible to many millions of people via large-scale advertising campaigns, such as the campaign highlighting how the water we do not use in our products we bring to the people in Africa by building water wells as well as the campaign: Water is for drinking and not for skincare.

“Olive Tree People will also return to its roots and place more and more emphasis on the tree of the three generations - the olive tree around which everything revolves at Olive Tree People.”

About Oliveda International, Inc.

Oliveda International, Inc. and its subsidiary, Olive Tree People Inc., as well as the European companies, Olive Tree People Europe AG and Oliveda Deutschland GmbH, as well as Olive Tree Farmers SL, were founded by the German real estate investor Thomas Lommel and have more than 20 years of experience in management and organic certification growing mountain olive trees, in the extraction of first-class, internationally award-winning extra virgin olive oils, the extraction of hydroxytyrosol, and in the production and distribution of cosmetic and holistic waterless products related to the olive tree. Lommel is the inventor of the Olive Tree Therapy 10 years in 14 days as well as the inventor of olive matcha, which is based on the ground olive leaf. Also unique is the coffee replacement developed by Lommel, which is based on olive leaf and hydroxytyrosol. In addition, Lommel is successfully active in the rapidly growing mindfulness industry with the olive tree sound bath meditation he developed and the frequencies of his olive trees, which he makes available worldwide.

In addition to the registered beauty brands, Oliveda and LA Dope, as well as Re:connected to Nature, The Intuition of Nature, and Olive Mush, to name just a few brands, Lommel is the region's largest conservationist and protector of over 30,000 one-hundred-year-old mountain olive trees, and, with his Thomas Lommel Foundation, he brings the water that he does not use into his waterless beauty products to the people of Africa by building water wells on site.

In addition to online sales and a Europe-wide branch network of thousands of retail stores, Oliveda Deutschland GmbH operates its own flagship stores in Berlin and Düsseldorf.

The brand's treatment concepts are unique worldwide, and their effectiveness has been confirmed by conventional medicine. Read our book The Olive Tree Therapy 10 Years in 14 Days. Waterless beauty has been called“The Next Big Thing” in articles in U.S. Vogue, Harper's Bazaar, InStyle, Elle, Madame, Forbes, and many other industry publications, as well as by Mintel, a world-leading futurology institute. Gigi Hadid and many other celebrities are already Oliveda fans and support its success. Further information on Oliveda International, Inc. and its subsidiaries and associate companies and brands can be found at

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain statements, estimates or projections that constitute "forward-looking statements" pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the U.S. federal securities laws. Generally, the words "believe," "expect," "intend," "estimate," "anticipate," "project," "will" and similar expressions identify forward-looking statements, which generally are not historical in nature. Forward-looking statements are subject to certain risks and uncertainties, which may be found in the Company's filings with OTC Markets Group Inc., that could cause actual results to differ materially from the Company's historical experience and present expectations or projections. Investors should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date they are made. The Company expressly disclaims any obligation or intention to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements unless otherwise required by law.

