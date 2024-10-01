Industry Body CII Partners Central Government To Roll Out Internship Scheme

(MENAFN- Live Mint) New Delhi: The Confederation of Indian Industries (CII) is partnering the to support the rollout of a central internship scheme aimed at providing opportunities to 10 million youth over the next five years, according to a press statement.

In collaboration with the of corporate affairs, CII will act as a liaison between the government and industry for the internship programme, which was first announced in the Union Budget for FY25. The initiative targets the top 500 companies, based on Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) spending, to address the nation's skills gap by offering internships to young individuals.

CII has already begun consulting with businesses and will play a key role in developing a digital portal to streamline the internship process, according to the statement. The industry group is also working with companies slated to participate, helping each entity create a tailored action plan for their involvement.

Mint had earlier reported that the ministry of corporate affairs is expected to amend CSR regulations to allow top companies to offer these internships. Current CSR rules mandate that businesses with a net worth exceeding ₹500 crore, revenues above ₹1,000 crore, or profits of at least ₹5 crore, must allocate 2% of their average net profits over the past three years toward charitable activities.

The internship programme aims to build a skilled workforce, providing critical industry exposure to the youth while benefiting both large corporations and MSMEs. The move comes at a time when industries are grappling with a significant talent shortage.

“With industries grappling with a growing talent shortage, the PM Internship Scheme provides a crucial bridge. By offering on-the-job training to youth, it will prepare them to meet the evolving Industry demands, while ensuring that businesses get access to a skilled and agile future workforce, fostering progress and innovation,” said Chandrajit Banerjee, director general, CII.

“The scheme will reshape India's skilling and employment landscape. It offers a unique chance for youth, especially those from marginalized backgrounds, to gain practical experience, enhance employability, and better align their skills with industry needs. By promoting inclusion, this initiative will drive growth for both individuals and the economy," added Aditya Ghosh, chairman, CII National Committee on Skill Development and co-founder of Akasa Air.