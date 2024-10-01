ALIVE Podcast Network Unveils Bold New Lineup Of Game-Changing Podcasts

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) WASHINGTON, Oct. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --

The ALIVE Podcast (TAP-N) is shaking up the podcasting world this fall with a lineup focused on power, image, and mental well-being. Premiering on October 2nd, "Image Elevators with BJ Coleman" kicks off the season with an exclusive, first-of-its-kind interview with Jussie Smollett. The two dive deep into the intricate dynamics of personal image and the pressures of protecting it. This groundbreaking conversation marks Smollett's first in-depth podcast interview in years, offering a rare glimpse into the journey of managing one's public persona and how to unapologetically walk in one's purpose.

ALIVE Podcast Network

ALIVE Podcast Network

Continue Reading

"As we continue to expand our podcast lineup and attract gifted hosts, within their respective industries, I'm thrilled to witness the impact these podcasts will have on audiences worldwide," says ALIVE Podcast Network founder and CEO, Angel N. Livas.

In observance of "World Mental Health Day," the ALIVE Podcast Network launches three mental wellness podcasts: Impostrix, My Safe Place, The Legal Imposter Podcast

and a host of other dynamic shows to help audiences live their most authentic lives.

New Releases:

Image Elevators with BJ Coleman

Launching with an exclusive interview featuring Jussie Smollett, this podcast unpacks the intricate journey of managing personal image in the public eye. BJ Coleman explores the hard work behind maintaining one's reputation in a world of scrutiny.

Impostrix Podcast

Empowering professionals of color to rise above imposter syndrome.

Impostrix provides a platform to validate the brilliance of underrepresented voices, while addressing the impact of racial toxicity and career advancement on mental

Pur Podcast

Expanding the way we view everyday life.

Pur brings thought-provoking conversations about the human experience to the forefront, encouraging listeners to challenge societal norms and broaden their understanding of life's realities.

My Safe Place

A sanctuary for mental health conversations.

My Safe Place is for anyone seeking to engage in meaningful dialogue about the intersection of life and mental health.

Criminal Justice Corner

Your go-to podcast for true crime and justice reform.

Whether you're a true crime fan or a justice reform advocate, this podcast delves into stories that matter.

The Legal Imposter Podcast

Turning imposter syndrome into a superpower.

Former lawyer, Caroline Flanagan helps listeners redefine imposter syndrome and use it as a tool for success.

Talk That Tech – The Morning Show

The #1 tech talk show to start your day.

Hosted by Trey and J. Smith, this fast-paced morning show breaks down the latest tech trends and connects them to everyday life. Whether you're a tech enthusiast or industry professional, this show offers relevant, real-world insights with a fun twist.

Cyber Coffee Hour

Casual conversations about cybersecurity over a cup of Joe.

Cyber Coffee Hour brings the world of cybersecurity into a relatable, conversational format. Learn about the latest trends and issues while sipping your morning coffee, with expert guests and industry insiders.

The Brown Report w/Sidney Brown

Real Talk on Sports

From college sports to the latest news and topics that are often overlooked on traditional mediums.

ALIVE NOW

Politics made easy

A show that simplifies the complexity of politics, for non-political enthusiasts.

"In the words of Lecrare and Andy Mineo, the ALIVE Podcast Network is 'Coming in Hot' for Q4," says Livas.

With this dynamic new lineup, TAP-N is committed to bringing fresh perspectives, diverse voices, and thought-provoking content that inspires and entertains all. Interested in interviewing any of our over 70 hosts? We'd love to facilitate the introduction. With genres to celebrate international coffee day on October 1st to world mental health day on October 10th - TAP-N has something for everybody. For more information, visit .

About ALIVE Podcast Network

ALIVE Podcast Network is a trailblazing platform dedicated to amplifying underrepresented voices and delivering diverse, authentic content. From mental health to tech, and everything in between, ALIVE provides listeners with engaging and empowering conversations on topics that matter most.

Contact:

Aleena Jones

Media Relations

202-666-5877

[email protected]





SOURCE ALIVE Podcast Network

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED