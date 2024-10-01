Cardiovascular Specialists Of New England Celebrates Grand Opening

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) LONDONDERRY, N.H., Oct. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Cardiovascular Specialists of New England (CSNE) celebrated the grand opening of its new cardiology practice at 6 Buttrick Road, Londonderry, New Hampshire on September 26, 2024. The ribbon-cutting ceremony was attended by honored guests including distinguished medical professionals, esteemed business partners, and local businesses.

Cardiovascular Specialists of New England - Ribbon-Cutting Ceremony

CSNE is comprised of nine leading board-certified cardiologists and expert practitioners offering cutting-edge cardiac diagnostic testing, coronary artery disease intervention, heart valve procedures, arrhythmia, vein and vascular intervention, and cardiac rehabilitation. Having worked in hospital settings in New Hampshire for nearly 20 years, this newly formed independent cardiology practice proudly offers the same high quality, compassionate heart care their patients have come to know.

The Cardiology Team

Jeffrey F. Bleakley, MD, FACC, FSCAI

David Chang, MD, FACC, FHRS

James M. Flynn, MD, FACC, FSCAI

Fahad

Gilani, MD, FACC, FSCAI

Stephan Heo, MD, FACC, FSCAI

Jinu John, MD, FACC, FHRS, CCDS

Jamie H. Kim, MD, FACC

Jeanney Lew, MD, FACC

Xiaoyu (Sylvia) Yang-Giuliano,

MD, FACC, FSCAI

"We are honored to serve New Hampshire and its surrounding communities by providing better access to advanced cardiovascular care," said James M. Flynn MD, Cardiovascular Specialists of New England's co-founder. "This marks a significant achievement towards our commitment in redefining heart and vascular care and enhancing access to comprehensive, personalized heart health solutions from prevention to advanced procedures. I want to extend a special thanks to our dedicated team and partners who played a pivotal role in helping to make this happen."



CSNE provides outpatient advanced cardiovascular services at two locations – Londonderry, New Hampshire and Manchester, New Hampshire and provides procedural and inpatient care at a number of New Hampshire hospitals. Easily book a same-day or next-day appointment by calling (603) 323-0883.

About Cardiovascular Specialists of New England

Cardiovascular Specialists of New England (CSNE)'s mission is to redefine

heart health and shift the paradigm, improving and elevating the lives of patients with cardiovascular conditions throughout New Hampshire and the surrounding areas. We use our advanced skills and technology to assess, diagnose, and treat general and complex cardiovascular conditions, including heart failure, heart valve disease, arrhythmia,

and coronary artery disease.

CSNE partnered with CardioOne, a growth and operational partner, for

cardiologists who want to regain their independence. For more information, please visit



or email us at

[email protected] .

Media Contact:

Carolanne O'Sullivan

603-231-1217

[email protected]



SOURCE CSNE

