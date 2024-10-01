(MENAFN- PR Newswire) OMAHA, Neb., Oct. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- CamoAg®, a leading provider of land and people intelligence for the agricultural industry, is working to elevate the agricultural data landscape in conjunction with AgCountry Credit Services (AgCountry), Farm Credit Services of America (FCSAmerica), and Frontier Farm Credit.

AgCountry, FCSAmerica, and Frontier are managed and operated jointly as a collaboration of cooperatives within the Farm Credit System united by a shared mission and vision for serving farmers, ranchers, and agribusinesses.

AgCountry, FCSAmerica, and Frontier Farm Credit are combining CamoAg's Client Intelligence Solution software platform with its decades of expertise in farmland values to provide additional insights for valuing and appraising properties. The resources available through the platform will allow AgCountry, FCSAmerica, and Frontier Farm Credit to deliver even deeper insights to its producers and agribusinesses in the ever-evolving agricultural landscape.

"The CamoAg platform will significantly benefit our customers," said Wes Chambers, senior vice -president retail business development. "By integrating CamoAg's advanced data management and analysis capabilities, we will gain deeper insights into market trends, customer needs, and competitive dynamics. The platform will further enhance our decision-making processes, enabling us to deliver even more personalized and effective financial solutions to our customers."

AgCountry, FCSAmerica, and Frontier Farm Credit have joined other Farm Credit associations and outside companies that work with CamoAg, creating an ecosystem of industry experts who provide collective feedback that supports the evolution of existing products on CamoAg's platform.

The feedback from these experts is expected to result in the creation of new offerings to meet the ever-changing needs of the agricultural industry.

"AgCountry, Farm Credit Services of America, and Frontier Farm Credit are leaders in agricultural finance, and we are honored to be working with them," said Corbett Kull, CEO of CamoAg. "Their insights will be invaluable as we continue to develop and enhance our Client Intelligence Solution. Together, we will drive innovation in the agricultural sector to better serve its customers."

CamoAg's Client Intelligence Solution democratizes access to critical data, enabling agricultural lenders to improve their outreach, prospecting, and understanding of competitive financial services relationships. By partnering with leading organizations like AgCountry, FCSAmerica, and Frontier Farm Credit, CamoAg is committed to setting new standards in agricultural data management.

**About AgCountry Farm Credit Services**

Headquartered in Fargo, N.D., AgCountry Farm Credit Services (AgCountry) has assets in excess of $14 billion and over 700 employees. AgCountry is a member-owned, locally-governed lending institution that provides credit and financial services to more than 25,000 farmers and ranchers in portions of Minnesota, North Dakota, and Wisconsin. Providing agribusiness loans and leases nationwide, AgCountry is a part of the Farm Credit System, a nationwide network of cooperative financial services institutions that serve agriculture and rural America. For more information: AgCountry.

**About Farm Credit Services of America**

Farm Credit Services of America is a customer-owned financial cooperative proud to finance the growth of rural America, including the special needs of young and beginning producers. With nearly $44.3 billion in assets and $7.9 billion in members' equity, FCSAmerica is one of the region's leading providers of credit and insurance services to farmers, ranchers, agribusiness,

and rural residents in Iowa, Nebraska, South Dakota,

and Wyoming. Learn more at fcsamerica.

**About Frontier Farm Credit**

Frontier Farm Credit operates in eastern Kansas and is a customer-owned financial cooperative proud to finance the growth of rural America, including the special needs of young and beginning producers. The Association has more than $3.1 billion in assets and $608 million in members' equity.

** About CamoAg**

CamoAg is an Agriculture Land and People Intelligence platform designed for agribusinesses to better understand and serve their farmer customers. By providing comprehensive solutions and data on farmland ownership, operator profiles, and crop history, CamoAg enables sales, marketing, and operations teams to make data-driven decisions, improve customer relationships, and grow their business with actionable insights.

