Fisherman's Friend Hooks Canadians With Playful "Reel It In" Campaign

TORONTO, ON, Oct. 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fisherman's Friend, the beloved brand of lozenges, is casting its net wider with the launch of its new "Reel it In" campaign. Running as of September 30, 2024, this national, multi-channel campaign aims to connect with Canadians in a fresh, engaging way.

The "Reel it In" campaign features a series of lighthearted, whimsical stories that showcase the diverse uses of Fisherman's Friend products. Directed by the acclaimed Perlorian Brothers, a prestigious production company known for their visually striking and emotionally resonant work, the ads star a colourful cast of hotel characters - including a bellhop, a singer, and a set of twins - and depict how Fisherman's Friend can soothe a variety of throat ailments, from sore throats and raspy voices to persistent coughs.

"We really love how this campaign has all come together," said Voula Papadakos, Marketing Manager at Fisherman's Friend. "It's modern and unexpected, and it does a great job of respecting our brand heritage and advertising history in a way that will resonate with both our long-time customers and new audiences."

The "Reel it In" campaign is supported by a talented team of agencies. Arrivals + Departures led the brand positioning, creative strategy, and campaign development and execution of this omni-channel campaign as well as paid social media planning and execution. Conversation Agency guides public relations efforts to enhance brand visibility and engagement, along with brand partnerships. EssenceMediacom has collaborated with Fisherman's Friend to craft an impactful media strategy designed to provide soothing relief to Canadians. The media mix leverages a combination of bold OOH activations, paired with unignorable digital placements.

By leveraging connected TV, YouTube, Amazon Prime, and other digital channels, the "Reel it In" campaign aims to introduce Fisherman's Friend to a broader Canadian audience while also reinforcing the brand's position as a versatile solution for everyday throat relief. To view the campaign and learn more, visit Fisherman's Friend's YouTube channel or the links below:

About Fisherman's Friend

Since 1865, Fisherman's Friend has been one of the leading manufacturers of cough and throat lozenges word-wide. Fisherman's Friend remains a family business and produces over 5 billion lozenges each year. Their first flavour,“Original Extra Strong”, is now sold in over a 100 countries alongside several other unique flavours including: Cherry, Honey-Lemon, Citrus, Lemon, Orange Spice, Regular and Mint. For more information on Fisherman's Friend, please visit .

About Arrivals + Departures

Arrivals + Departures is a creative agency with offices in Toronto and Halifax that helps brands navigate the changing world around them. A national, independently owned advertising agency, we harness the collective passion and perspective of our people to see the world differently for our clients' brands. Arrivals + Departures works with leading Clients including RE/MAX Canada, Pet Valu, Fallsview Casino Resort and The Beer Store.

About Conversation Agency

The Conversation Agency is a full-service marketing agency comprised of creative and strategic thinkers with expertise in public relations, sponsorship, digital media, event production, promotion, and branding. Passionate about fostering communication through innovative channels, Conversation Agency works with businesses to create ongoing dialogue for their brands. With a targeted and imaginative approach, Conversation Agency encourages meaningful interactions that provide insights into audience needs. This dynamic communication helps businesses build genuine relationships with clients while offering a platform to share the latest news, products, and services effectively.

About EssenceMediacom

EssenceMediacom is a global communications agency leading with breakthrough thinking, building explosive growth for brands, and helping our clients see the bigger picture. Our daring global network of 10,000 communications experts help our clients breach traditional boundaries in media, uncover novel ideas, and unleash exponential growth.

