C-Bond Systems’ Patriot Glass Solutions Subsidiary Awarded $400,000 Installation For Its Ballistic And Security Film Technology At A Texas University

SAN ANTONIO, Texas, Oct. 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- C-Bond Systems (the“Company” or“C-Bond”) (OTC: CBNT), a developer and marketer of glass strengthening solutions for enhanced safety, today announced that its Patriot Glass Solutions subsidiary has been awarded a $400,000 installation at a university in Texas. The installation is a combination of C-Bond BRS (ballistic-resistant system), C-Bond Secure forced entry-resistant film, and solar film at the entrance, ground floors, and upper floors of the building.



C-Bond Secure is an application to deter forced entry, and C-Bond BRS is a bullet-resistant film system certified to pass NIJ Level I, Level IIA, Level II, Level III, and Underwriters Laboratories (UL) 752 ballistic-resistant protection standards. Patriot Glass Solutions' patented technologies have been installed in more than 200 schools, government buildings, media sites, and other facilities around the country.

C-Bond's patented nanotechnology strengthens glass by repairing the microscopic defects that occur naturally on the glass surface and providing a superior bond between the window film and the glass compared to a typical soap and water application.

“Sales cycles for large installations can be long and we have been working on earning this project for many months, so we are very pleased to be awarded this job,” stated Scott R. Silverman, Chairman and CEO of C-Bond.“We are eager to begin the installation, which is expected to start later this year.”

C-Bond Systems, Inc. (OTC: CBNT) is a Universal City, TX-based nanotechnology company and marketer of the patented C-Bond technology, which is independently proven to strengthen glass in architectural applications. The Company's Patriot Glass Solutions subsidiary sells ballistic-resistant glass solutions and forced entry deterrent solutions to private enterprises, schools, and government agencies. For more information, please visit our websites: , , Facebook: and Twitter: and .

Statements in this press release about our future expectations, including the likelihood that the installation is expected to start later this year; constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, and as that term is defined in the Private Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties and are subject to change at any time, and our actual results could differ materially from expected results. These risks and uncertainties include, without limitation, the Company's ability to successfully commercialize its products; the Company's and its customers' ability to source materials; construction delays; film delays; the Company's ability to raise capital; regulatory risks; as well as other risks. Additional information about these and other factors may be described in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) including its Form 10-K filed on April 1, 2024, its Forms 10-Q filed on August 19, 2024, May 14, 2024, and November 14, 2023, and in future filings with the SEC. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or release any revisions to these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this statement or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events, except as required by law.

