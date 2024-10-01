DSV – Q3 2024 Analyst Conference Call
Date
10/1/2024 8:46:37 AM
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) We expect to release the Q3 2024 results of DSV A/S in the morning of 23 October 2024. A webcast and conference call will be held at 11:00 am CEST.
At the call, Group CEO Jens H. Lund and Group CFO Michael Ebbe will present the Q3 2024 Interim financial Report. The presentation will be followed by a Q&A session.
Date: 23 October 2024
Time: 11:00 am CEST
To attend the conference call, you may do one of the following:
a. Webcast
Go to investor.dsv.com or
b. Conference call
Participant dial-in telephone numbers:
DK: +45 78 76 84 90
UK: +44 (0) 203 769 6819
US: +1 646 787 0157
(PIN: 882 686)
We recommend participants to dial in 10 minutes prior to the scheduled start time.
Contacts
Investor Relations
Stig Frederiksen, tel. +45 43 20 36 38, ...
Alexander Plenborg, tel. +45 43 20 33 73, ...
Yours sincerely,
DSV A/S
Attachment
Investor news - conference call Q3 2024
MENAFN01102024004107003653ID1108734519
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.