Alliance Orthopedics Welcomes Dr. Michael A. Thomas, Board-Certified Foot & Ankle Specialist, To Their Expert Team

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Dr. Michael Thomas Joins Alliance Orthopedics

Alliance Orthopedics Now In Middletown

Alliance Orthopedics has welcomed the addition of Dr. Michael A. Thomas, DPM, MS, FACFAS, DABPM.

MIDDLETOWN, NJ, UNITED STATES, October 1, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Alliance Orthopedics has welcomed the addition of Dr. Michael A. Thomas , DPM, MS, FACFAS, DABPM, a highly regarded Board-Certified Foot & Ankle Specialist , to our expanding team of orthopedic experts.Dr. Thomas brings a wealth of knowledge and a patient-centered approach that aligns perfectly with our commitment to providing exceptional, personalized care.Dr. Thomas is a distinguished podiatric surgeon known for his individualized care philosophy. He treats every patient as if they were a friend or family member, ensuring that each care plan is tailored to the unique goals and expectations of the individual. His dedication to shared decision-making and a multidisciplinary approach guarantees the best possible outcomes for his patients.Dr. Thomas's academic journey began at the New Jersey Institute of Technology, where he earned a Bachelor of Arts in Biology with minors in Business and History. He furthered his education with a Master of Science in Pharmaceutical Chemistry before earning his Doctor of Podiatric Medicine degree from Kent State University College of Podiatric Medicine.Dr. Thomas completed his internship and residency at Inspira Health Network, gaining extensive experience in various specialties. He then pursued a prestigious fellowship in Foot and Ankle Surgery at the Rubin Institute for Advanced Orthopedics - International Center for Limb Lengthening at Sinai Hospital of Baltimore, where he focused on Deformity Correction and Orthoplastics.Dr. Thomas's areas of expertise include sports medicine, minimally invasive surgery, trauma, foot and ankle reconstruction, joint arthrodesis and arthroplasty, deformity correction, limb salvage, arthroscopy, external fixation, and total ankle replacements. He is also a strong advocate for conservative management therapies and specializes in treating infections of bone, joint, and soft tissue structures in the foot and ankle. His dedication to the field is reflected in his numerous publications and presentations at local, state, and national conferences.Inspired by his belief that good health is essential to living a full life, Dr. Thomas is passionate about helping patients overcome illness, injury, and chronic conditions to maintain their independence and quality of life. His commitment to keeping patients on their feet and advocating for their health makes him a valuable addition to the Alliance Orthopedics team.About Alliance Orthopedics: Alliance Orthopedics is excited to announce the upcoming launch of our brand-new locations in Middletown and Union, NJ. These state-of-the-art facilities will offer comprehensive orthopedic care, including sports medicine, spine care, joint replacement, and rehabilitation services. Our team of highly skilled specialists is committed to delivering personalized care that helps patients achieve optimal outcomes and enhances their quality of life. Stay tuned for more updates as we prepare to bring exceptional orthopedic care to these new communities.

Alexa Spanvill

Alliance Orthopedics

email us here

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.