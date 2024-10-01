Tradeday Launches Biggest Ever Sale: 50% Off Trading Accounts $50K And Over

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

TradeDay - The fastest-growing funded futures announces October sale!

Leading Funded Futures Trading Program Announces October Sale after record growth!

- James Thorpe, CEO

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, October 1, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- TradeDay , a leading platform for traders seeking unparalleled flexibility and growth, is excited to announce its BIGGEST EVER SALE ! For just ten days, traders can take advantage of 50% off on all trading accounts $50k and above, making it easier than ever to step into the trading world with confidence.

From now until October 11, traders can get started with an account for as little as $82.50 - that's less than $3 a day! They simply need to use the promo code OCT50 at checkout to unlock this unbeatable offer.

Why TradeDay?

. Best payout policy in the industry - TradeDay offers traders the most competitive payout terms.

. End-of-Day (EOD) drawdown - Available on both evaluation and funded accounts.

. Lowest profit targets - Pass the evaluation with ease.

. No daily stop rule - Trade without restrictions or limits holding you back.

This is TradeDay's first multi-day sale since May and is a rare opportunity to secure massive savings. Unlike almost all their competitors, TradeDay doesn't run promotions all the time, so this is a chance to trade smart, trade big, and trade with the support traders deserve.

Founders of TradeDay Steve Miley and James Thorpe, and the fast-expanding TradeDay team are committed to helping you succeed, and this sale is the perfect opportunity to level up your trading journey at a fraction of the cost.

For further details about TradeDay's October Sale, visit TradeDay

About TradeDay:

TradeDay is a leading trader evaluation service, providing unparalleled opportunities for traders worldwide. With a commitment to innovation and excellence, TradeDay offers a unique evaluation program, diverse product offerings, and dedicated support to help traders succeed in the dynamic world of futures trading. For more information, visit .

Hannah Wood

TradeDay

+57 316 2712578

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

X

LinkedIn

Instagram

Other

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.