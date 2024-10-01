Central Bank of Egypt releases over USD1.06B in treasury bills

(MENAFN) Egypt’s central has recently issued treasury bills valued at 50 billion Egyptian pounds (approximately USD1.06 billion) as part of its strategy to manage liquidity and bolster government financing amid escalating inflation rates. This issuance consists of two tranches: one offers 30 billion pounds in 91-day bills maturing on December 31, while the other includes 20 billion pounds in 273-day bills due on July 1, 2025. This move is part of the Central Bank of Egypt's (CBE) broader initiative to curb inflation and provide both short- and medium-term investment options for investors.



This latest issuance follows a similar one on September 26, when the CBE also offered treasury bills worth 50 billion pounds through two separate auctions. The first tranche of that offering, valued at 30 billion pounds, had a 182-day tenor, maturing on April 1, 2025, while the second tranche, totaling 20 billion pounds, is set to mature in 364 days on September 30, 2025. Additionally, earlier on September 22, the CBE auctioned off treasury bills worth 60 billion pounds, further illustrating the bank's active role in public debt management.



As inflation remains a pressing concern in Egypt, the urban consumer price index (CPI) inflation rate rose to 2.1 percent in August, up from 0.4 percent in July. Annually, CPI inflation climbed to 26.2 percent, an increase from 25.7 percent the previous month. The CBE's core CPI inflation measure also showed an uptick to 0.9 percent in August, reversing the negative 0.5 percent seen in July, with the annual rate increasing from 24.4 percent to 25.1 percent.



In its latest assessment, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) acknowledged signs of economic recovery in Egypt as government measures to restore macroeconomic stability begin to show results. Although inflation remains high, it is gradually decreasing, suggesting that recent economic reforms may be taking effect. Among these reforms is the unification of official and parallel exchange rates in March, which has contributed to a more stable economic environment, including the pound becoming market-determined and the clearance of the foreign exchange backlog at banks.



Despite these improvements, the IMF cautioned that geopolitical challenges—such as the ongoing conflict in Gaza and tensions in the Red Sea—are complicating Egypt's reform process. These external factors may pose risks to the progress being made, underscoring the need for continued vigilance and adaptive strategies to ensure fiscal stability and economic resilience in the face of such challenges.



