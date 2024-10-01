Jeep announces recall of nearly 200K plug-in hybrid SUVs, due to burning risk

(MENAFN) Jeep has announced a recall of over 194,000 plug-in hybrid SUVs worldwide due to a fire risk that can occur even when the ignition is turned off. This significant recall affects specific models, including the Wrangler four by e from the 2020 to 2024 model years and the Grand Cherokee four by e from 2022 to 2024. The majority of the affected are located in North America, prompting urgent safety measures for their owners.



In light of this potential hazard, Jeep is advising owners to refrain from charging their SUVs and to park them outdoors, away from any structures, until necessary repairs can be made. These precautions are vital to minimize the risk of fire while the vehicles remain unaddressed. The company emphasizes the importance of these steps for safety as they work towards a solution.



Stellantis, the manufacturer of Jeep vehicles, has indicated that a remedy for the issue is forthcoming. Affected customers will receive notifications detailing when they can schedule the necessary service to rectify the problem. Stellantis has noted that the risk of fire decreases when the battery charge is depleted, providing some reassurance to concerned owners.



The recall was initiated following a routine review of customer data, which led to an investigation uncovering 13 reported fires associated with the affected SUVs, resulting in two injuries. Stellantis estimates that about 5% of the recalled SUVs are likely to have this fire risk issue, highlighting the seriousness of the situation and the need for swift action to ensure the safety of drivers and passengers.



