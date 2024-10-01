The Human Bean's Annual Coffee For A Cure Giveback Day Returns On October 18

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) MEDFORD, Ore., Oct. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Human Bean drive-thrus across the U.S. are inviting customers to "drink pink" on Friday, October 18 for the company's annual Coffee for a Cure breast cancer giveback event. All food and beverage proceeds on this day - from all locations - will be donated to local breast cancer foundations.



Continue Reading

"It's about celebrating strength and spreading a message of hope to breast cancer patients and survivors."

This year's theme of "Season of Hope" is illustrated in a cup that highlights both the season and the essential message of hope for breast cancer patients and survivors.

Post this





This is the coffee company's largest nationwide fundraiser of the year, held each October during Breast Cancer Awareness Month. In 2021, the latest year with complete statistics available,

there were 272,454 new cases of breast cancer reported in the United States. This is the equivalent of 134 cases for every 100,000 women (according to CDC data ).

"With each year's Coffee for a Cure event, the aim is to raise awareness and help save the lives of women in our communities," says Rhonda Hawkins, co-founder of The Human Bean. "It's about celebrating strength, honoring loved ones, and spreading a message of hope to breast cancer patients and survivors."

Coming soon, the event's official pink and orange cups will be served at drive-thrus to encourage customers to return on October 18 for the giveback event. This year's theme of "Season of Hope" is illustrated in a cup that highlights both the season and the essential message of hope for breast cancer patients and survivors. There will also be limited edition Coffee for a Cure tumblers and Sili Pints available for sale at select locations and online .

Since 2005, The Human Bean's Coffee for a Cure giveback program has raised over $3.5 million. With this year's goal of breaking the $4 million mark, all locations nationwide will donate 100% of food and beverage sales to local foundations - funds can be used to support patients with mammograms, post-diagnosis care and support, and breast cancer education.

The Human Bean customers and fans are invited to spread awareness by tagging #CoffeeForACure on Instagram while sharing their stories and photos.

About The Human Bean

With a passion for creating happy 'Human Beans', the company's drive-thrus around the U.S. have established a reputation for friendly baristas, high-quality coffee, and innovative flavors. The Human Bean opened its first espresso stand in Ashland, Oregon in 1998, and currently supports over 260 locations open or under development in 23 states.

Learn more at

thehumanbean .

SOURCE The Human Bean

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED