DESLOC Launches B200 Smart Lock Elevating Home Security With Convenient Features

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) NEW YORK, Oct. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- DESLOC , a subsidiary of the esteemed DESMAN company and a leader in smart lock solutions, has announced the launch of the DESLOC B200 Fingerprint Smart Lock. This new product is set to redefine home security with its advanced fingerprint recognition technology, connectivity, and innovative features designed to offer unparalleled convenience and protection.

Introducing the DESLOC B200

The DESLOC B200 is engineered to provide top-tier security and ease of use with the following standout features:



Fast AI Fingerprint Unlocking: The B200 boasts next-generation fingerprint unlocking technology, enhanced by AI and trusted by millions. (Recognition rate: 99%, recognition time: <0.3s)

App Control and Bluetooth Connectivity: Users can connect their smartphones to the lock via built-in Bluetooth, allowing control over unlocking and settings within a limited range.

Emergency Power Supply: A Type-C emergency power port provides instant power if the batteries run out, ensuring uninterrupted functionality. User Capacity: The lock can store up to 150 PIN codes and 50 fingerprints, allowing multiple users to customize their unlocking methods.

Innovative Features



Easy Installation: The DESLOC B200 can be installed in minutes with just a screwdriver. The interior lock back cover for hands-free setup, making installation easy for everyone.

Temporary Access Control: The lock allows for the setting of time-limited passwords or fingerprints, offering secure temporary access with customizable durations.

G2 Gateway Integration: When paired with the G2 Gateway (sold separately), users can receive real-time notifications, remote control capabilities, and compatibility with Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant for voice control.

Long Battery Life: Powered by 4 AA batteries, the B200 includes a low-battery indicator and offers extended performance of around 12 months with standard use. (Batteries included; time may vary depending on usage frequency) Privacy Assurance: Enjoy the convenience of smart locks without compromising their privacy, as fingerprint data is processed locally and not stored on any servers, ensuring complete confidentiality.

About DESLOC

DESLOC is a dedicated brand launched by DESMAN, founded in 2009, to expand into the North American market. As a key subsidiary, DESLOC leverages DESMAN's 16 years of experience and expertise to bring top-tier smart lock solutions to the U.S. market. With a strong focus on innovation and security, DESLOC is committed to delivering exceptional products and services, building on the solid foundation established by its parent company.

About DESMAN

Focused on developing state-of-the-art security solutions, DESMAN has earned the trust and validation of nearly 10 million users. The company has successfully completed over 2,000 high-quality projects, consistently enhancing security and convenience for users.

