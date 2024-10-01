Meijer Recognized By U.S. Environmental Protection Agency For Having Greenchill Program's Lowest Refrigerant Emissions Rate

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) GRAND RAPIDS, Mich., Oct. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --

For the fourth consecutive year, Meijer has been recognized by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency's GreenChill Program for having the lowest corporate-wide refrigerant emissions rate out of all GreenChill Partners nationwide over the past year. As an active participant in the EPA's program since 2012, the Midwest retailer focused on reducing its refrigerant leak rate, which is well below the average of 25 percent.

"At Meijer, we remain committed to adopting effective refrigeration technologies and environmental best practices into our everyday operations, which significantly helps us reduce our carbon footprint," said Vik Srinivasan, Chief Administrative Officer for Meijer. "We remain incredibly proud of achieving our industry-leading 2025 carbon emissions reduction goal a year early. Continually reducing our refrigerant emissions was a key part of that achievement."

The EPA's GreenChill program is a voluntary partnership with food retailers, refrigeration system manufacturers, and chemical manufacturers to reduce refrigerant emissions and decrease their impact on the ozone layer and climate change. GreenChill provides supermarkets and other industry stakeholders with information and assistance to transition to environmentally friendlier refrigerants, reduce the amount of refrigerant they use, eliminate refrigerant leaks, implement environmental best practices, and adopt green refrigeration technologies.

"Meijer should be extremely proud of achieving GreenChill's Best Emissions Rate among large food retail Partners for the fourth year in a row," said Bella Maranion, Senior Advisor in EPA's Stratospheric Protection Division and member of the GreenChill Team. "This accomplishment proves that dedication pays off."

Meijer is a privately owned, family-operated retailer that serves customers at more than 500 supercenters, grocery stores, neighborhood markets, and express locations throughout the Midwest. As the pioneer of the one-stop shopping concept, more than 70,000 Meijer team members work hard to deliver a friendly, seamless in-store and online shopping experience featuring an assortment of fresh foods, high-quality apparel, household essentials, and health and wellness products and services. Meijer is consistently recognized as a Great Place to Work and annually donates at least 6 percent of its profit to strengthen its communities. Additional information on the company can be found by visiting

