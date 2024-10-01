Palo Alto Networks And Deloitte Expand Strategic Alliance Globally To Drive Platformization

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Providing clients with integrated AI-powered cybersecurity solutions and insights to help enhance security posture, drive operational efficiencies, and address complex challenges

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ: PANW ) and Deloitte today announced an expansion of their strategic alliance into EMEA and JAPAC regions, making Palo Alto Networks® AI-powered cybersecurity solutions and joint offerings available to Deloitte clients globally. The new agreement builds on the long-standing collaboration between the two organizations, accelerating the adoption of leading cybersecurity capabilities and helping clients realize the benefits of platformization.

Many organizations struggle to manage an increasing number of cybersecurity products to secure their business. This can create a heterogeneous environment that may increase operational complexity and difficulty to achieve essential security outcomes. Platformization, the shift to an integrated platform as opposed to incompatible point solutions, helps reduce the boundaries of these disparate solutions to help organizations enhance security posture while driving operational efficiencies. Embracing this, Deloitte has consolidated multiple point solutions by adopting Palo Alto Networks Cloud and Network Security platforms.

"True transformations require a solution that unites AI-powered platforms with deep industry insights and managed services - what Palo Alto Networks and Deloitte provide clients through our alliance," said Kristy Friedrichs, chief partnerships officer, Palo Alto Networks . "By significantly expanding the availability for our joint offerings and helping mutual customers move to unified platforms, we're addressing their evolving needs and helping them achieve better security outcomes."

"We are focused on helping our clients solve their most complex cybersecurity challenges, which requires ongoing innovation and distinct approaches to technology integration leading to cyber transformation," said Emily Mossburg, Deloitte Global Cyber Leader and a principal, Deloitte & Touche LLP . "Expanding our alliance with Palo Alto Networks enhances our global ability to deliver integrated and platformed security solutions to help global clients improve their security posture through harnessing efficiency and integrating the power of AI to combat the evolving threat landscape."

Deloitte will offer Palo Alto Networks security solutions across its network, cloud, and security operations platforms in order to help clients drive toward consolidation and realize the benefits of AI-powered solutions that ingest integrated data, creating better outcomes and actionable AI insights, including the following:



Cyber Detection & Response:

Helps enable clients to transform their security operations through the Precision AI-powered Cortex XSIAM ®

platform that combines the capabilities of

SIEM, SOAR and XDR to simplify operations and accelerate response to cyber threats. Deloitte's intellectual property

(IP) can accelerate SOC modernization through consolidation of a heterogeneous tech stack, adoption of complex incident response playbooks, integration with leading IT Service Management (ITSM) platforms and event log aggregation and orchestration, to assist clients in reducing technical complexity while enhancing operational efficiency.

Cloud Security:

Helps to create a more proactive security posture for clients to safeguard their environments, from code to cloud. Deloitte and Palo Alto Networks joint cloud security offerings , launched a year ago, can help enhance the security of ever-changing, cloud-native applications and infrastructure. Deloitte's IP and industry-specific knowledge helps clients mitigate risk and promotes "shift left" security where Deloitte's harmonized cloud security framework, operational workflows and AI-powered automation and orchestration capabilities are deployed to enhance the native capabilities of Palo Alto Networks Prisma® Cloud . Zero Trust Adoption:

Helps organizations strategize, design, implement, operate and accelerate Zero Trust adoption with the combination of Palo Alto Networks integrated, innovative Network Security platform and Deloitte's IP, workflow integrations and managed services.

About Palo Alto Networks

Palo Alto Networks is the global cybersecurity leader, committed to making each day safer than the one before with industry-leading, AI-powered solutions in network security, cloud security and security operations. Powered by Precision AI, our technologies deliver precise threat detection and swift response, minimizing false positives and enhancing security effectiveness. Our platformization approach integrates diverse security solutions into a unified, scalable platform, streamlining management and providing operational efficiencies with comprehensive protection. From defending network perimeters to safeguarding cloud environments and ensuring rapid incident response, Palo Alto Networks empowers businesses to achieve Zero Trust security and confidently embrace digital transformation in an ever-evolving threat landscape. This unwavering commitment to security and innovation makes us the cybersecurity partner of choice.

At Palo Alto Networks, we're committed to bringing together the very best people in service of our mission, so we're also proud to be the cybersecurity workplace of choice, recognized among Newsweek's Most Loved Workplaces (2021-2024), with a score of 100 on the Disability Equality Index (2024, 2023, 2022), and HRC Best Places for LGBTQ+ Equality (2022). For more information, visit .

Palo Alto Networks, Cortex, Cortex XSIAM, Prisma Cloud and the Palo Alto Networks logo are registered trademarks of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. in the United States and in jurisdictions throughout the world. All other trademarks, trade names, or service marks used or mentioned herein belong to their respective owners. Any unreleased services or features (and any services or features not generally available to customers) referenced in this or other press releases or public statements are not currently available (or are not yet generally available to customers) and may not be delivered when expected or at all. Customers who purchase Palo Alto Networks applications should make their purchase decisions based on services and features currently generally available.

About Deloitte

Deloitte provides industry-leading audit, consulting, tax and advisory services to many of the world's most admired brands, including nearly 90% of the Fortune 500® and more than 8,500 U.S.-based private companies. At Deloitte, we strive to live our purpose of making an impact that matters by creating trust and confidence in a more equitable society. We leverage our unique blend of business acumen, command of technology, and strategic technology alliances to advise our clients across industries as they build their future . Deloitte is proud to be part of the largest global professional services network serving our clients in the markets that are most important to them. Bringing more than 175 years of service, our network of member firms spans more than 150 countries and territories. Learn how Deloitte's approximately 460,000 people worldwide connect for impact at .

