Geoffrey Harris Young Is The New Principal For Henry Ford Academy

DEARBORN, Mich., Oct. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Henry Ford's public charter high school, Henry Ford Academy (HFA) welcomed Geoffrey Harris Young as its new principal. Young replaced longtime HFA principal Cora Christmas, who retired in June after 26 years.

"Geoffrey completely embodies HFA's mission to develop critical thinkers, responsible citizens and lifelong learners, "said Brent Ott, Chief Operating Officer for The Henry Ford and Board President of Henry Ford Academy. "His unique expertise and drive to create healthy and nurturing learning communities is why we are so pleased to welcome him as the new leader of HFA."

Young joined HFA in July, 2024 after serving as Assistant Principal for six years at Grosse Pointe North High School where he coordinated state assessments for more than 1,000 students, constructed and managed student behavioral plans and restorative practice systems of intervention and developed and implemented staff professional development and training among his many duties. Young joined Grosse Pointe North in 2000 as an English teacher and later served as Chair of the English department and the Principal for the Grosse Pointe Public Schools' Secondary Summer School program.

He also served on the REI (Race, Equity and Inclusion) Council as part of the Grosse Pointe Public System to address systemic barriers to learning and was a primary figure in the creation of the high school's professional learning communities.

Early on in his career, Young was selected to become a member of the Galileo Leadership Academy that provides a two-year curriculum designed to grow an educator's capacity for dynamic leadership.

An expert in mentoring and evaluating new teachers, Young is a New Teacher Field Instructor and Seminar Facilitator for the University of Michigan where he supports new educators in areas of curriculum, instruction, behavioral management and professionalism standards and facilitates seminar sessions that highlight best instructional practices.

Henry Ford Academy is a four-year public charter high school located on the campus of The Henry Ford. It opened in 1997 and was conceived, developed, and implemented by The Henry Ford, Ford Motor Company and Wayne County Regional Educational Service Agency.

Serving more than 500 students, it is the nation's first charter school developed jointly by a nonprofit cultural institution, a global corporation, and public education.

About The Henry Ford

Located in Dearborn, Michigan, The Henry Ford, a globally recognized destination, fosters inspiration and learning from hands-on encounters with artifacts that represent the most comprehensive collection anywhere focusing on innovation, ingenuity and resourcefulness in America. Its unique venues include Henry Ford Museum of American Innovation, Greenfield Village, Ford Rouge Factory Tour, Benson Ford Research Center and Henry Ford Academy, a public charter high school. Together with its online presence at thf and Invention Convention Worldwide, the growing affiliation of organizations fostering innovation, invention and entrepreneurship in K-12 students, The Henry Ford is a force for inspiring every individual to innovate, create and invent.

