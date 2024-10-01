New Historical Fiction Novel 'The Monmouth Manifesto' By James Arnett To Launch Nationwide On October 15Th, 2024

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

James Arnett - Photo Credit TVO

The Monmouth Manifesto

A Gripping Tale of Loyalty, Betrayal, and the Forgotten Loyalist Perspective of the American Revolution

- James ArnettLOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, October 1, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The Monmouth Manifesto, the latest historical fiction by author James Arnett , is set to hit bookshelves nationwide on October 15, 2024. Offering a fresh and compelling perspective on the American Revolution-often described as America's First Civil War-the book shines a light on the Loyalists, the often-overlooked colonists who remained faithful to the British Crown. Many forget America was once founded on violence. Through its rich historical narrative, The Monmouth Manifesto takes readers into the divided world where friends, families, and communities were torn apart by the conflict between the self-styled "Patriots" and their Loyalist counterparts.“I had heard the barest outline of a story about a Loyalist named Richard Lippincott and when I looked into it, I found quite a story,” said author James Arnett.“While he was scorned as a traitor by the Patriots, he was treated as a hero by the Loyalists. After all, they saw the Patriots as the real traitors!”Based on true historical figures and events, The Monmouth Manifesto follows the extraordinary lives of two New Jersey farmers: Richard Lippincott, a modest Quaker, and James Moody, a fiery Anglican.The two men forge an unlikely bond as soldiers in a Loyalist regiment in the British Army, engaging in everything from guerrilla warfare and hijackings to daring rescues and bitter reprisals. Through their eyes, readers experience the chaos and danger of a war that spilled into all aspects of life, including war crimes and a gripping court martial trial. They also see one of George Washington's greatest missteps that triggered the infamous Asgill Affair, causing an international incident that embarrassed America's French allies and threatened a permanent stain on Washington's reputation.“The American Revolution is often presented as a united front against tyranny, but the reality is far more complex. The Monmouth Manifesto delves into the moral dilemmas and hardships faced by those who fought on the losing side of history,” said Arnett.“This story isn't just about battles-it's about the personal cost of war, the sacrifice of families, and the brutal consequences of unwavering loyalty.”Lippincott and Moody's friendship is tested as they face persecution, imprisonment, and the ruin of their farms and homes. Their loved ones endure devastating hardships, as the weight of their choices threatens to tear their families apart. With sweeping action across New Jersey, New York, and Pennsylvania, Arnett paints an intimate yet explosive portrait of how loyalty to the Crown came with a harrowing price.The Monmouth Manifesto is more than just a novel about war-it's an exploration of loyalty, identity, and the profound moral challenges of civil conflict. James Arnett brings to life a seldom-seen chapter of American history that will captivate readers of historical fiction, adventure, and revolutionary-era drama. The book is published by FriesenPress and available online at Barnes & Noble , Amazon , and Blackwell's to name a few, and in bookstores nationwide beginning mid-October.For More information go to:About the AuthorJames Arnett turned to creative writing after a long successful career in law and business and has now authored two books of historical fiction.“Bean Fate,” his debut novel, is about a shocking Prohibition-era murder in a dusty Saskatchewan border town that inflames the public's suspicions about links between the politicians and Al Capone and the Chicago Mob.“The Monmouth Manifesto,” was developed from the Lippincott story outline after Arnett found the transcript of a famous court martial and James Moody's own narrative of his adventures during the Revolutionary War.Arnett was born and raised in Winnipeg and graduated in Arts and Law from the University of Manitoba and Harvard Law School, which he attended on scholarship. After practicing law briefly in the Department of Justice in Ottawa, and in private practice in Winnipeg, and after a brief stint in the advertising business in Toronto, he settled down to practice corporate law. He became a partner in Davies, Ward & Beck (a forerunner of Davies Ward Phillips & Vineberg) in Toronto and then a senior partner in the Toronto and Washington, DC, offices of Stikeman, Elliott, a major Canadian law firm.He was appointed a Queen's Counsel, served on the Council of the Section of Business Law of the International Bar Association and as a Governor of the Washington Foreign Law Society. He subsequently served as CEO of Molson Inc. (now merged into Molson Coors), Chairman of Club de Hockey Canadien Inc., and as Chair of Hydro One Inc., an Ontario utility. He has acted as an adviser to the governments of Canada and the Province of Ontario. He was Chair of Toronto East General Hospital (now Michael Garron Hospital) and Chair of Canada's National History Society. 